News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Industrial Steam Boilers Manufacturers
A boiler is defined as "a closed vessel in which water or other liquid is heated, steam or vapor is generated, steam is superheated, or any combination thereof, under pressure or vacuum.
Furnaces compatible with solid fuels(wood/coal/
The boiler has a very a wide application such as power sector, textiles, plywood, FMCG etc.
We, at Thermodyne, design, manufacture and supply ISO 9001:2008 certified steam boilers, for such processes and several others too.
Thermodyne boilers can help you by saving up to 30% of the fuel cost by providing high-efficiency boilers, the Energy consultancy, and customized heating solutions. Fuel saving is not only important for margins, but also for the environment. Industry can count on Thermodyne because we believe in Enhancing Energy Efficiency.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse