 
News By Tag
* Boiler Manufacturers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Industrial Steam Boilers Manufacturers

A boiler is defined as "a closed vessel in which water or other liquid is heated, steam or vapor is generated, steam is superheated, or any combination thereof, under pressure or vacuum.
 
 
3-pass-Internal-Furnace-Packaged-Type-Boiler
3-pass-Internal-Furnace-Packaged-Type-Boiler
GHAZIABAD, India - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- A boiler is defined as "a closed vessel in which water or other liquid is heated, steam or vapor is generated, steam is superheated, or any combination thereof, under pressure or vacuum, for use external to itself, by the direct application of energy from the combustion of fuels, from electricity or nuclear energy".

Furnaces compatible with solid fuels(wood/coal/briquettes/pet coke/rice husk) and liquid fuels (LDO/Furnace oil) and Gaseous Fuels ( LPG, LNG, PNG) can be used to carry out the combustion for the specific purpose.
The boiler has a very a wide application such as power sector, textiles, plywood, FMCG etc.

We, at Thermodyne, design, manufacture and supply ISO 9001:2008 certified steam boilers, for such processes and several others too.

Thermodyne boilers can help you by saving up to 30% of the fuel cost by providing high-efficiency boilers, the Energy consultancy, and customized heating solutions. Fuel saving is not only important for margins, but also for the environment. Industry can count on Thermodyne because we believe in Enhancing Energy Efficiency.
End
Source:Thermodyne Boilers
Email:***@thermodyne.co.in Email Verified
Phone:8745001550
Tags:Boiler Manufacturers
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thermodyne Engineering Systems PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share