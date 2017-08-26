Intech-Three Pass Internal Furnace Packaged Type Boilers

Intech (3 pass Internal Furnace Packaged Type Boiler) Boiler is the conventional three pass smoke-tube design coal / wood fired steam boiler

--is the conventionalhaving the internal furnace. Thiscomes in dry back, semi-wet back, and fully wet-back options and is most suitable for a manual firing of Solid Fuel likes coal, wood or briquettes.The furnace of the boiler is completely submerged in the water, this helps in capturing the maximum heat from the furnace all around its periphery and the grate bars are placed in the furnace to ensure desired grate area for Fuel Firing. The fuel ofis fired on the grate and the flue gases travel from the furnace till the flue gas outlet through the second and third pass smoke tubes, reversing from smoke boxes on their way out. An induced draft fan is provided in the Boiler assembly, for proper combustion and balanced draft in the furnace. This conventional design also ensures effective distribution of thermal and mechanical stresses in the heating equipment.