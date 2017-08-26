 
News By Tag
* Package Type Boiler
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726

Intech-Three Pass Internal Furnace Packaged Type Boilers

Intech (3 pass Internal Furnace Packaged Type Boiler) Boiler is the conventional three pass smoke-tube design coal / wood fired steam boiler
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Intech (3 pass Internal Furnace Packaged Type Boiler) Boiler is the conventional three pass smoke-tube design coal / wood fired steam boiler having the internal furnace. This packaged Type Boiler comes in dry back, semi-wet back, and fully wet-back options and is most suitable for a manual firing of Solid Fuel likes coal, wood or briquettes.

The furnace of the boiler is completely submerged in the water, this helps in capturing the maximum heat from the furnace all around its periphery and the grate bars are placed in the furnace to ensure desired grate area for Fuel Firing. The fuel of packaged type Boiler is fired on the grate and the flue gases travel from the furnace till the flue gas outlet through the second and third pass smoke tubes, reversing from smoke boxes on their way out. An induced draft fan is provided in the Boiler assembly, for proper combustion and balanced draft in the furnace. This conventional design also ensures effective distribution of thermal and mechanical stresses in the heating equipment.

Contact
Thermodyne Engineering Systems
***@thermodyne.co.in
End
Source:
Email:***@thermodyne.co.in Email Verified
Tags:Package Type Boiler
Industry:Industrial
Location:Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thermodyne Engineering Systems News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share