The Mass Comm Admission Program of Birla Global University Has Received Overwhelming Response
The mass comm. admission program of the Birla Global University has received an overwhelming response of the young aspirants in the year 2017. And, it's not for nothing. The university is providing the best of graduate and undergraduate programs...
The mass comm. and journalism program of the university comprises of semesters. The undergraduate program has a total of 3 years for completion and the post graduate is of two year full time. For the post graduate and graduate media courses, the Birla Global University has state of the art audio visual facilities and practical training facilities too. The students are provided hands on training, which helps them to get a better chance when they apply for jobs outside. Another reason for the students to choose BGU is that they are offered the best industry practices so that they are ready to face the industry and become successful.
The campus of the university comprises a television station and a community radio station too, which allows student participation. These stations help to make the students ready for the audio visual career. Students can hone their speaking, writing and reporting skills here, which help them later to get good placements in the best television channels and newspaper houses. There are also special classes for the students like the employment enhancement program. According to a company spokesperson, the PG media courses of the university comprise four theory papers in the first semester and a practical paper. In addition to that, the students are required to complete dissertation paper and take part in seminars and discussions. All the programs have been decided keeping in mind the overall growth and success of the students. As the university is doing its part, the students are responding to it well and the number of students taking admission to the university's undergraduate and graduate programs is increasing exponentially.
The overall ambience and the environment of the university are student-friendly and this also attracts a lot of students to the university. It can be said that BGU is growing with an increase in the number of students rising every year.
About Birla Global University
Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar has been established on enactment of the Birla Global University Odisha Act. 2015. It is a self-private unitary University that spreads over 30 acres in Gothapatna village in Odisha. Honorable Governor of Odisha is the Chancellor of BGU. The goal of this university is to help the students reach their goal. BGU plays a vital role in shaping future managers and entrepreneurs.
For more info please visit: http://bgu.ac.in/
Contact Details:
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA
Tel : 0674 – 7103001-10,
Fax : 0674 – 7103011
Email:enquiry@bgu.ac.in
Website: www.bgu.ac.in
Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
Page Updated Last on: Mar 28, 2017