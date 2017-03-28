 
News By Tag
* Bachelor Of Journalism
* Bachelor Course Bhubaneswar
* Mass Comm Course Odisha
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bhubaneswar
  Orissa
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


The Mass Comm Admission Program of Birla Global University Has Received Overwhelming Response

The mass comm. admission program of the Birla Global University has received an overwhelming response of the young aspirants in the year 2017. And, it's not for nothing. The university is providing the best of graduate and undergraduate programs...
 
 
BHUBANESWAR, India - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Birla Global University has managed to gather an overwhelming response for its admission to the mass comm. Courses for the year 2017. Not just for the students of the state of Odisha, the well-equipped, private university has managed to attract the attention of the students from other states too. Many students from the state of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam have enrolled for the masters and undergraduate courses in mass comm. and journalism. Looking into the response of the students, it can be said that BGU has again proved that it aims to provide the best courses to the students.

The mass comm. and journalism program of the university comprises of semesters. The undergraduate program has a total of 3 years for completion and the post graduate is of two year full time. For the post graduate and graduate media courses, the Birla Global University has state of the art audio visual facilities and practical training facilities too. The students are provided hands on training, which helps them to get a better chance when they apply for jobs outside. Another reason for the students to choose BGU is that they are offered the best industry practices so that they are ready to face the industry and become successful.

The campus of the university comprises a television station and a community radio station too, which allows student participation. These stations help to make the students ready for the audio visual career. Students can hone their speaking, writing and reporting skills here, which help them later to get good placements in the best television channels and newspaper houses. There are also special classes for the students like the employment enhancement program.  According to a company spokesperson, the PG media courses of the university comprise four theory papers in the first semester and a practical paper. In addition to that, the students are required to complete dissertation paper and take part in seminars and discussions. All the programs have been decided keeping in mind the overall growth and success of the students. As the university is doing its part, the students are responding to it well and the number of students taking admission to the university's undergraduate and graduate programs is increasing exponentially.

The overall ambience and the environment of the university are student-friendly and this also attracts a lot of students to the university. It can be said that BGU is growing with an increase in the number of students rising every year.

About Birla Global University

Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar has been established on enactment of the Birla Global University Odisha Act. 2015. It is a self-private unitary University that spreads over 30 acres in Gothapatna village in Odisha. Honorable Governor of Odisha is the Chancellor of BGU. The goal of this university is to help the students reach their goal. BGU plays a vital role in shaping future managers and entrepreneurs.

For more info please visit: http://bgu.ac.in/MAJMC-Course

Contact Details:

Birla Global University

IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna

Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA

Tel : 0674 – 7103001-10,

Fax : 0674 – 7103011

Email:enquiry@bgu.ac.in

Website: www.bgu.ac.in

Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
End
Source:Birla Global University
Email:***@bgu.ac.in
Tags:Bachelor Of Journalism, Bachelor Course Bhubaneswar, Mass Comm Course Odisha
Industry:Education
Location:Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 28, 2017
Educational Institute News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share