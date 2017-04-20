News By Tag
MBA Programme of BGU Receives Huge Response from Students in Jharkhand
The MBA programme of BGU has been developed on the lines with the best programmes from different institutions and Universities of India and aims to train professionals willing to make a name for themselves in the corporate world.
"This year we have received thousands of aspiring MBA candidates from Jharkhand. BGU is one of the most prestigious Universities in Eastern India that offers business management courses both at graduate and postgraduate levels. Through our course we aim to train high calibre professionals who want to make a name for themselves in the corporate world," said the University's spokesperson.
He further added, "The major objective of the MBA programme is to provide a learning environment to students where they can become leaders to face global competition. The programme enables students to understand the challenges of current business and prepare them to face global business demands."
The MBA programme is divided into six semesters with specialization in Marketing, HR, Finance and Operations offered from third semester. Two months summer internship is also mandatory for candidates and students are required to complete 2 to 3 short-term projects.
About Birla Global University
The Birla Global University Bill 2015 was passed by the Odisha Legislative Assembly and assented by the Governor on 5th February, paving the way for the formation of the University. Set up by the Birla Academy of Art and Culture (BAAC), Kolkata, it aims to set high standards in the field of education. The outset of the University will have School of Management, School of Communication, School of Marine Science and School of Architecture & Planning. The second phase proposes to set up School of Engineering and Technology. The University also aims to introduce School of Odisha Art and Culture in a bid to promote the heritage of Odisha. For more information on course, visit https://www.bgu.ac.in/
For more information, contact:
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, India
Tel: 0674 – 7103001-10
Fax: 0674 – 7103002
Email: enquiry@bgu.ac.in
Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
