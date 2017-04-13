News By Tag
BGU Invites Online Application for its BBA Course
The three-year integrated BBA course offered by Birla Global University provides training in business management along with HR management, finance, general management and marketing.
"The demand for our BBA course has risen tremendously. Our course aims to acquaint students with minute aspect of business and provide them a platform for higher studies. Enterprises all over Odisha and India are looking for candidates who have sharp business sense and problem-solving abilities. We are one of the most sought-after Universities in the state of Odisha known for providing high quality education. Our aim is to bring an overall development among students and groom them to face the challenges of the corporate world," opined the University's spokesperson.
He further added, "Final year students awaiting declaration of results can also apply for the course. We have received thousands of applications and students can find all details regarding admission in our official website. Our objective is to hone business and management skills of students and ask all interested candidates to apply at the earliest. We expect the number of applications to go high up in the coming days."
The final selection will be based on write up and personal interview. Apart from BBA, the University offers two other undergraduate courses namely BCom and BAJMC.
About Birla Global University
The Birla Global University Bill 2015 was passed by the Odisha Legislative Assembly and assented by the Governor on 5th February, paving the way for the formation of the University. Set up by the Birla Academy of Art and Culture (BAAC), Kolkata, it aims to set high standards in the field of education. The outset of the University will have School of Management, School of Communication, School of Marine Science and School of Architecture & Planning. The second phase proposes to set up School of Engineering and Technology. The University also aims to introduce School of Odisha Art and Culture in a bid to promote the heritage of Odisha. For more information on the course, visit http://bgu.ac.in/
For more information, contact:
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, India
Tel: 0674 – 7103001-10
Fax: 0674 – 7103002
Email: enquiry@bgu.ac.in
Website: www.bgu.ac.in
Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
