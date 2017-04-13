 
News By Tag
* BBA Course Odisha
* BBA Course Bhubaneswar
* BBA college bhubaneswar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bhubaneswar
  Orissa
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


BGU Invites Online Application for its BBA Course

The three-year integrated BBA course offered by Birla Global University provides training in business management along with HR management, finance, general management and marketing.
 
 
logo
logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
BBA Course Odisha
BBA Course Bhubaneswar
BBA college bhubaneswar

Industry:
Education

Location:
Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India

BHUBANESWAR, India - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Birla Global University, one of the premier private Universities in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, invites online application for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course. The 3-year full time BBA programme provides extensive training in business management encompassing areas such as HR management, finance, general management and marketing.

"The demand for our BBA course has risen tremendously. Our course aims to acquaint students with minute aspect of business and provide them a platform for higher studies. Enterprises all over Odisha and India are looking for candidates who have sharp business sense and problem-solving abilities. We are one of the most sought-after Universities in the state of Odisha known for providing high quality education. Our aim is to bring an overall development among students and groom them to face the challenges of the corporate world," opined the University's spokesperson.

He further added, "Final year students awaiting declaration of results can also apply for the course. We have received thousands of applications and students can find all details regarding admission in our official website. Our objective is to hone business and management skills of students and ask all interested candidates to apply at the earliest. We expect the number of applications to go high up in the coming days."

The final selection will be based on write up and personal interview. Apart from BBA, the University offers two other undergraduate courses namely BCom and BAJMC.

About Birla Global University

The Birla Global University Bill 2015 was passed by the Odisha Legislative Assembly and assented by the Governor on 5th February, paving the way for the formation of the University. Set up by the Birla Academy of Art and Culture (BAAC), Kolkata, it aims to set high standards in the field of education. The outset of the University will have School of Management, School of Communication, School of Marine Science and School of Architecture & Planning. The second phase proposes to set up School of Engineering and Technology. The University also aims to introduce School of Odisha Art and Culture in a bid to promote the heritage of Odisha. For more information on the course, visit http://bgu.ac.in/BBA-Course .

For more information, contact:

Birla Global University

IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna

Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, India

Tel: 0674 – 7103001-10

Fax: 0674 – 7103002

Email: enquiry@bgu.ac.in

Website: www.bgu.ac.in

Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
End
Source:Birla Global University
Email:***@bgu.ac.in
Tags:BBA Course Odisha, BBA Course Bhubaneswar, BBA college bhubaneswar
Industry:Education
Location:Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Educational Institute PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share