News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BGU BBSR – Great Advantage for BBA Students in 2017 Session
Birla Global University or BGU in Bhubaneswar is one of the premier colleges for building a career in BBA. Like every session, 2017 session students will also receive all kinds of advantages of studying here.
BBA in BGU – The Right Place to Start a Bright Career
For years, Birla Global University has proved that it is the right institute where a student can prepare himself for stepping into the management world. BBA students get all kinds of modern amenities to sharpen their talents and skill relevant to business world.
In this program, the institute gives emphasis on contemporary problems which are affecting the business market. They also teach effective problem solving methods which aspirants can employ in this dynamic corporate world. Developing the business skills and exposing inner capabilities of students is the aim of BGU.
What kind of advantages 2017 BBA students will receive from BGU?
Course Curriculum: The curriculum of BBA program includes rigorous training in business management. It is designed in accordance to the needs and demands of present business market scenario. BBA curriculum includes several live projects, internships and other practical programs which give students the scope to interact with the stalwarts of the corporate world and get the real picture of the industry.
Infrastructure:
Faculty: Faculty members of BGU are the greatest advantages of students. Top grade professionals of corporate industry provide education to BBA students. Thus, aspirants not only get quality education but also receive valuable knowledge on actual business operations.
Want to know more about BBA course structure? Visit the 'BBA section' under "Programs" section in "Academics" at their website http://bgu.ac.in/
Getting Admission to BBA Course
Students from far and wide seek to take admission in BGU. Online application forms are available for convenience of the students. One can also collect forms from the institute itself. Candidates have to submit all necessary documents and pass the tests.
About Birla Global University
This is a private self-financed University offering management programs of industry standard. The institute aims at creating new generation managers. The institute has the finest line of faculty members, best infrastructure, advanced facilities and quality management education. This institute has created a benchmark in the world of higher education.
Contact Info
Birla Global University Campus
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA
Tel: 0674 – 7103001-10,
Fax: 0674 – 7103011
Website: www.bgu.ac.in
Admission Office
Tel: 0674 – 6510390, 7103001 (Extn.–141,143, 146, 147)
Mobile: 7381058302, 9776129900
Toll Free: 1800 – 212 – 3001
Email: enquiry@bgu.ac.in
Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse