 
News By Tag
* BBA Course Odisha
* BBA Course Bhubaneswar
* BBA college bhubaneswar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bhubaneswar
  Orissa
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


BGU BBSR – Great Advantage for BBA Students in 2017 Session

Birla Global University or BGU in Bhubaneswar is one of the premier colleges for building a career in BBA. Like every session, 2017 session students will also receive all kinds of advantages of studying here.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* BBA Course Odisha
* BBA Course Bhubaneswar
* BBA college bhubaneswar

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India

BHUBANESWAR, India - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Birla Global University or BGU in Bhubaneswar is one of the premier colleges for building a career in BBA. Like every session, 2017 session students will also receive all kinds of advantages of studying here.

BBA in BGU – The Right Place to Start a Bright Career

For years, Birla Global University has proved that it is the right institute where a student can prepare himself for stepping into the management world. BBA students get all kinds of modern amenities to sharpen their talents and skill relevant to business world.

In this program, the institute gives emphasis on contemporary problems which are affecting the business market. They also teach effective problem solving methods which aspirants can employ in this dynamic corporate world. Developing the business skills and exposing inner capabilities of students is the aim of BGU.

What kind of advantages 2017 BBA students will receive from BGU?

Course Curriculum: The curriculum of BBA program includes rigorous training in business management. It is designed in accordance to the needs and demands of present business market scenario. BBA curriculum includes several live projects, internships and other practical programs which give students the scope to interact with the stalwarts of the corporate world and get the real picture of the industry.

Infrastructure: Birla Global University offers state-of-the-art infrastructure with Wi-Fi connection all throughout the campus. It provides world class classrooms and library facility. The library has wide selection of books, journals and important magazines which can help students enrich their knowledge.

Faculty: Faculty members of BGU are the greatest advantages of students. Top grade professionals of corporate industry provide education to BBA students. Thus, aspirants not only get quality education but also receive valuable knowledge on actual business operations.

Want to know more about BBA course structure? Visit the 'BBA section' under "Programs" section in "Academics" at their website http://bgu.ac.in/BBA-Course.

Getting Admission to BBA Course

Students from far and wide seek to take admission in BGU. Online application forms are available for convenience of the students. One can also collect forms from the institute itself. Candidates have to submit all necessary documents and pass the tests.

About Birla Global University

This is a private self-financed University offering management programs of industry standard. The institute aims at creating new generation managers. The institute has the finest line of faculty members, best infrastructure, advanced facilities and quality management education. This institute has created a benchmark in the world of higher education.

Contact Info

Birla Global University Campus

Birla Global University

IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna

Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA

Tel: 0674 – 7103001-10,

Fax: 0674 – 7103011

Website: www.bgu.ac.in

Admission Office

Tel: 0674 – 6510390, 7103001 (Extn.–141,143, 146, 147)

Mobile: 7381058302, 9776129900

Toll Free: 1800 – 212 – 3001

Email: enquiry@bgu.ac.in

Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
End
Source:Birla Global University
Email:***@bgu.ac.in
Tags:BBA Course Odisha, BBA Course Bhubaneswar, BBA college bhubaneswar
Industry:Education
Location:Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Educational Institute News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share