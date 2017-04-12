News By Tag
BGU Bhubaneswar Achieves Excellent Placement Records For Students
BGU in Bhubaneswar has given its student superb placement opportunity for their future.
Guaranteed Placement from BGU
BGU or Birla Global Institute of Bhubaneswar is a reputed business school imparting quality MBA education. This institute intends to shape the future of all its aspirants and prepare them for the dynamic and competitive business world. Aspirants passing out from BGU are sure to become one of the best corporate in the industry.
How BGU ensures placement to its students?
- This institute has designed its MBA curriculum in such a way to provide actual knowledge of the business world in reality.
- Through its summer internships, research programs and other projects, this B-school grooms aspirants to face the competition and real life scenario of corporate industry.
- Renowned professionals of the corporate sector are the faculty members of this institute. They equip students with their valuable experience and knowledge.
- The association of this institute with leading organizations, in this country and abroad, helps in the placement also. These organizations choose qualified aspirants from BGU for their business growth.
- Industry internships is also a golden opportunities for the students to meet industry stalwarts and attract their attention through their skill.
- Besides, BGU offers many specialized programmes which grooms aspirants in many ways besides providing them quality management training.
When students have the support of top grade faculty members, industry-standard management curriculum and all necessary amenities to acquire real knowledge of the business world, who can stop them from getting placement in the corporate industry?
All reputed organizations visit BGU campus for recruiting talents from this institute. Check out their website to learn about the 2016 students' excellent placement.
Want to know more about this institute and how to seek admission to this renowned management school? Visit their website at www.bgu.ac.in.
About Birla Global Institute
BGU is a self-financed private university creating management professionals for the future of business industry.
Contact Information
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA
Tel: 0674 – 7103001-10,
Fax: 0674 – 7103011
Website: www.bgu.ac.in
Admission Office
Tel: 0674 – 6510390, 7103001 (Extn.–141,143, 146, 147)
Mobile: 7381058302, 9776129900
Toll Free: 1800 – 212 – 3001
Email: enquiry@bgu.ac.in
Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
