 
News By Tag
* BBA Course Odisha
* BBA Course Bhubaneswar
* BBA college bhubaneswar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bhubaneswar
  Orissa
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Seats For BBA 2017 In BGU Bhubaneswar Is Fast Getting Filled Up

BGU is an AITE accredited institution that offers the best of management courses to the students in both masters and bachelors level. If you are looking for the best college in the eastern India, you should try Birla Global University...
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
BBA Course Odisha
BBA Course Bhubaneswar
BBA college bhubaneswar

Industry:
Education

Location:
Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India

BHUBANESWAR, India - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Still looking for a college to do your BBA? Do you know that seats for BBA 2017 at BGU Bhubaneswar are fast filling up? Birla Global University is a reputed name in the list of private universities that offer BBA courses. There are hundreds of students studying in this university from not just India, but all over the world. So, a chance to study business administration in this university could open up opportunities to be able to mix with people from different cultures and sectors of life. But the news is, there are limited seats in this university and those are filling up quite quickly owing to the high demand for the BBA courses that the university offers. So, the students who are aspiring for a BBA degree from a reputed university should hurry!

The Bachelor of Business Administration in this college is a full-time 3-year degree course that comprises of 6 semesters. Generally, the 2nd, 4th, and 6th semesters are in the months from January to June and the semesters 1st, 3rd, and 5th are in the months from July to December. There are regular exams held by the university to test the merit of the students.

The university is spread over 30-acres of land and comprises of all the amenities and facilities that a student of BBA looks for. There are a total of 9 blocks of the university each containing different classes for different subjects that are being taught here. There are also good internship opportunities offered to the students. The faculty of the university comprises experienced teachers and professors who are specialized in the different aspects of business. . In addition to the classrooms and a well-equipped library, there is a health center, gym, Wi-Fi, and suchlike other modern amenities for the students who study there. Moreover, there are other facilities like sports arena, cafeteria for the students to relax, and a library that contains all the books that students of different subjects need. If you are aspiring for studying MBA in a reputed organization you need to make sure to check the website of BGU or visit the university for more information.

About the university: Birla Global University is AITE approved university that focuses on the contemporary aspects of learning and therefore imparts the best of education to the students. It is one of the top MBA colleges in eastern India. The institution offers modern facilities and infrastructure to the students.

For More info: http://bgu.ac.in/BBA-Course

Contact :

Birla Global University

IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna

Bhubaneswar – 751003, Odisha, INDIA

Tel no: 0674 – 7103001-10,

Fax no: 0674 – 7103002.

Email id: enquiry@bgu.ac.in.

Visit: http://bgu.ac.in/

Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
End
Source:Birla Global University
Email:***@bgu.ac.in
Tags:BBA Course Odisha, BBA Course Bhubaneswar, BBA college bhubaneswar
Industry:Education
Location:Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 11, 2017
Educational Institute PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share