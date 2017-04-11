News By Tag
Seats For BBA 2017 In BGU Bhubaneswar Is Fast Getting Filled Up
BGU is an AITE accredited institution that offers the best of management courses to the students in both masters and bachelors level. If you are looking for the best college in the eastern India, you should try Birla Global University...
The Bachelor of Business Administration in this college is a full-time 3-year degree course that comprises of 6 semesters. Generally, the 2nd, 4th, and 6th semesters are in the months from January to June and the semesters 1st, 3rd, and 5th are in the months from July to December. There are regular exams held by the university to test the merit of the students.
The university is spread over 30-acres of land and comprises of all the amenities and facilities that a student of BBA looks for. There are a total of 9 blocks of the university each containing different classes for different subjects that are being taught here. There are also good internship opportunities offered to the students. The faculty of the university comprises experienced teachers and professors who are specialized in the different aspects of business. . In addition to the classrooms and a well-equipped library, there is a health center, gym, Wi-Fi, and suchlike other modern amenities for the students who study there. Moreover, there are other facilities like sports arena, cafeteria for the students to relax, and a library that contains all the books that students of different subjects need. If you are aspiring for studying MBA in a reputed organization you need to make sure to check the website of BGU or visit the university for more information.
About the university: Birla Global University is AITE approved university that focuses on the contemporary aspects of learning and therefore imparts the best of education to the students. It is one of the top MBA colleges in eastern India. The institution offers modern facilities and infrastructure to the students.
For More info: http://bgu.ac.in/
Contact :
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751003, Odisha, INDIA
Tel no: 0674 – 7103001-10,
Fax no: 0674 – 7103002.
Email id: enquiry@bgu.ac.in.
Visit: http://bgu.ac.in/
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
