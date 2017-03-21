News By Tag
Six-Figure Value Dot Coms Released at Auction for Low Five-Figure Pricing
A significant number of high-value six-figure and seven-figure value top-level dot-coms, which have been off-the-market for several decades, have recently been released to auction on www.Afternic.com by one of the worlds leading interactive agencies.
These single-digit length (from 5/five to 6/six letters in domain name length) .coms cover recruiting, resumes, and HR (www.e-Bio.com)
Domain names that begin with e- ("electronic")
Despite many of these domains having a high six-figure or eventually seven-figure net worth, they are currently being offered in the low-five-figure to mid-six-figure pricing range. This ultimately makes them affordable for digital content production businesses, or to top-level dot-com domain investors, for purchase as investments, or for resale to leading industry brand clients.
These domains represent less than 10% of the top-level dot-com domains currently in production at the interactive 3D content development agency, and were secured back in the 20th Century, for projects which have been put on the backburner to focus on client work, as well as other higher-profile i3D projects targeted at the currently exploding iTV Set, SmartWatches, Casual Games, i3D websites and interactive eBook market segments.
This agency has created i3D content production assets for some of the world's largest consumer electronic manufacturing brands, including: Sony, Samsung, Epson, Tyco, Mitsubishi, Nokia, Teac, ViewSonic, Compaq (now HP), Digital (DEC), Western Digital, CTX, KDS, ADI, KFC, SGI, Sun Microsystems (now Oracle), Electrohome (now Christie Digital), Eizo Nanao, and Micron Electronics.
Domain names which denote virtualized (3D or i3D, and VR or AR) user experiences, such as e-Gym.com, e-Hero.com, and e-Tale.com, and iTV user experiences, such as iTVset.com, iTVclock.com, and iTVart.com, are often typed directly into the browser by the end-users, in an attempt to find leading-edge e- (virtual) and iTV content experiences by the end-user.
It is important to note that there are currently billions of iTV Sets and consumer electronics devices with built-in i3D processors (GPUs) and consumers continue to switch their electronic highway, virtual reality, and i3D game playing activities from their 5 inch smartphones onto their 55 inch (and oftentimes 65 to 75 inch) iTV sets. Whereas most people have one Smartphone and one Tablet or eBook Reader, they have iTV Sets in every bedroom, the family room, the living room, in their home office, and many even have iTV Sets in their kitchen.
Interested parties may contact any Afternic Domain Name Broker at the website at www.Afternic.com or can call Toll-Free at 866-829-9361, or via e-Mail at Sales@Afternic.com or Support@Afternic.com at any time. International Customers can contact an Afternic Domain Name Brokers at 1-339-222-5145. The domain name seller pays all of the commission to the Afternic Domain Name Brokerage Organization.
Contact
www.Afternic.com
1-866-829-9361
sales@afternic.com
