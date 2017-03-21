News By Tag
London to Host Customer Experience Management Summit
ACI's 3rd edition of the Customer Experience Management Summit will be taking place in London, UK, on 14th & 15th June 2017.
The conference will bring together senior customer experience & customer service representatives across different sectors, technology & solution providers, as well as agencies.
Key Topics:
• Customer Behaviour & Habits: Implementing a Personalised CX
• Organisational & Cultural Changes
• Going Beyond Products & Purchases on Your Journey With Customers
• CX Measurement
• Loyalty: How to Effectively Retain Your Customers?
• Employee Engagement
• B2B: Learning From B2C Experiences
• Getting a Better Understanding of The Digital Customer Experience
Event Link: http://www.wplgroup.com/
Join us in London to exchange with your peers and engage in excellent networking opportunities.
For more information & registration, contact Mohammad Ahsan on +44 (0) 203 141 0606 or email: mahsan@acieu.net
Contact
Mohammad Ahsan
+442031410606
***@acieu.net
