Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


London to Host Customer Experience Management Summit

ACI's 3rd edition of the Customer Experience Management Summit will be taking place in London, UK, on 14th & 15th June 2017.
 
LONDON - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the two days, the event will give you in-depth looks into the main drivers and challenges faced by brands & retailers when it comes to Customer Experience, through case studies, interactive sessions & panel discussions, led by industry experts.

The conference will bring together senior customer experience & customer service representatives across different sectors, technology & solution providers, as well as agencies.

Key Topics:

• Customer Behaviour & Habits: Implementing a Personalised CX
• Organisational & Cultural Changes
• Going Beyond Products & Purchases on Your Journey With Customers
• CX Measurement
• Loyalty: How to Effectively Retain Your Customers?
• Employee Engagement
• B2B: Learning From B2C Experiences
• Getting a Better Understanding of The Digital Customer Experience

Event Link: http://www.wplgroup.com/aci/event/customer-experience-management-summit/

Join us in London to exchange with your peers and engage in excellent networking opportunities.

For more information & registration, contact Mohammad Ahsan on +44 (0) 203 141 0606 or email: mahsan@acieu.net

Contact
Mohammad Ahsan
+442031410606
***@acieu.net
End
Source:ACI
Email:***@acieu.net Email Verified
Tags:Customer Experience, Customer Management, Customer Service
Industry:Business
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
