News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eurotech Reveals New Products Based on Intel® Core™ Processors
Processors for Demanding High Performance and Graphics Embedded Solutions
Taking advantage of Intel's powerful processors, the newly introduced Eurotech boards provide proven building blocks for applications which require high performance computing and graphics like, intelligent gateways and edge computing nodes. In particular, with support for low power, extended temperature range, and long term availability, the new CPU modules are designed to match the fanless and ruggedization requirements of high performance embedded computing solutions.
CPU-162-22
The CPU-162-22 (http://www.eurotech.com/
CPU-161-17
The CPU-161-17 (http://www.eurotech.com/
CPU-521-17
For applications where time-to-market is critical, the CPU-521-17 (http://www.eurotech.com/
Professional Services are available for the new boards, starting from BIOS personalization and including carrier board design, system development and production. Deep module customization, such as feature changes are also available to select projects.
For Internet of Things (IoT) applications, the new products are ready for Everyware Software Framework (ESF), a commercial, enterprise-ready edition of Eclipse Kura, the open source Java/OSGi middleware for IoT gateways. Distributed and supported by Eurotech, ESF adds advanced security, diagnostics, provisioning, remote access and full integration with Everyware Cloud (EC), Eurotech's IoT integration platform (separately available).
"We are excited to reveal an expanded offering of standard compute modules for truly embedded applications,"
Eurotech also announces that it will uptake 7th Generation Intel Core Processors in its product portfolio during 2017, keeping it aligned with the latest technology available and offering the best features and performances to its customers and solution developers.
About Eurotech
Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse