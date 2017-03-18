 
Eurotech Reveals New Products Based on Intel® Core™ Processors

Processors for Demanding High Performance and Graphics Embedded Solutions
 
 
AMARO, Italy - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Eurotech (http://www.eurotech.com), a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces the availability of new products based on the 6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors.

Taking advantage of Intel's powerful processors, the newly introduced Eurotech boards provide proven building blocks for applications which require high performance computing and graphics like, intelligent gateways and edge computing nodes. In particular, with support for low power, extended temperature range, and long term availability, the new CPU modules are designed to match the fanless and ruggedization requirements of high performance embedded computing solutions.

CPU-162-22

The CPU-162-22 (http://www.eurotech.com/en/products/CPU-162-22) is a rugged COM Express Type 6 Basic module designed to deliver a solid building block for projects where reliability in harsh conditions is mandatory and long term availability is a must. The module is based on the 6th Generation Intel Core processor family (SkyLake-H, i7, i5, i3 and Celeron), with up to four cores (TDP of only 25W) and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM with ECC error correction through two SO-DIMM slots. The board also supports one Gbit Ethernet, four SATA 3.0 with RAID support, four USB 3.0 and eight USB 2.0, eight and sixteen PCIe Gen 3 lanes, and three independent video ports.

CPU-161-17

The CPU-161-17 (http://www.eurotech.com/en/products/CPU-161-17) is a rugged COM Express Type 6 Compact module designed to deliver intense computation while meeting the requirements for industrial and rugged fanless applications. The module is based on the 6th Generation Intel Core processor family (SkyLake-U, i7, i5, i3 and Celeron), with two cores and up to 16GB DDR4 with ECC error correction through two SO-DIMM slots.  At only 15W TDP, the board also supports one Gbit Ethernet, three SATA 3.0 with RAID support, four USB 3.0 and eight USB 2.0, eight PCIe Gen 3 lanes, and three independent video ports (LVDS, VGA and DDI).

CPU-521-17

For applications where time-to-market is critical, the CPU-521-17 (http://www.eurotech.com/en/products/CPU-521-17) is a ready-to-use Mini-ITX module designed to deliver intense computation while meeting the requirements for industrial applications. With a low-profile at just 16.5mm, the CPU-521-17 offers the 6th Generation Intel Core processor family (SkyLake-U, i7, i5, i3 and Celeron), with two cores and up to 16GB SO-DIMM RAM. Other features include high speed interfaces: two Gbit Ethernet, two SATA 3.0 with RAID support, four USB 3.0 and four USB 2.0, two full-size Mini PCIe sockets, four PCIe Gen 3 lanes, and three independent video ports (LVDS, DP++ and HDMI).

Professional Services are available for the new boards, starting from BIOS personalization and including carrier board design, system development and production. Deep module customization, such as feature changes are also available to select projects.

For Internet of Things (IoT) applications, the new products are ready for Everyware Software Framework (ESF), a commercial, enterprise-ready edition of Eclipse Kura, the open source Java/OSGi middleware for IoT gateways. Distributed and supported by Eurotech, ESF adds advanced security, diagnostics, provisioning, remote access and full integration with Everyware Cloud (EC), Eurotech's IoT integration platform (separately available).

"We are excited to reveal an expanded offering of standard compute modules for truly embedded applications," said Marco Carrer, Eurotech's Chief Technical Officer. "The new products complement Eurotech portfolio of cloud services, software frameworks and platforms, and embedded processors, communication and I/O modules to enable high performance computing systems and Internet of Things solutions."

Eurotech also announces that it will uptake 7th Generation Intel Core Processors in its product portfolio during 2017, keeping it aligned with the latest technology available and offering the best features and performances to its customers and solution developers.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
