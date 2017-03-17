"Easy" Wins Amman Greater Municipality's Ride-Hailing Tender

Easy, the #1 ride-hailing application in Jordan wins the tender proposed by Amman Greater Municipality (GAM) as an official party to manage and develop the transportation taxis tracking system in Amman.

--– Easy, the #1 ride-hailing application in Jordan wins the tender proposed by Amman Greater Municipality (GAM) as an official party to manage and develop the transportation taxis tracking system in Amman.GAM held an event on the 20of March to celebrate the tender with the honorary attendees Minister of Transportation Hussein Soub, Amman's past Governor Aqel Biltaji, Chairman of the Amman Municipality committee Yousef Shawarbeh, Director of Transportation Department Abdulraheem Al Wreikat, and board members of ride hailing application companies in Jordan.In addition to winning the tender, "Easy" also celebrated being the first ride-hailing application to become official in Amman due to its achievements in developing and enhancing the public transportation sector during the past three years since launched, and for the plans it carries for the future.The new tracking system in Amman will improve the transportation sector to provide a distinctive service to citizens; by reducing the roaming distance for the drivers, and facilitating the process of finding a safe and secure mode of transport for the passengers."To partner with GAM on this project is a great achievement for Easy Jordan. We are proud that our efforts in the Jordanian sector helped millions of people to move around safely." Commented Dr. Mahmoud Fouz, Easy Middle East CEO. "We are eager to begin implementing and investing our expertise to help developing the transportation sector further, which also promises increased jobs for Jordanian citizens."