 
News By Tag
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* William J. Mann
* Roosevelts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Litchfield
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

The Wars of the Roosevelts- A Conversation with Author William J. Mann

The Wars of the Roosevelts: The Ruthless Rise of America's Greatest Political Family presents a provocative, thoroughly modern revisionist biographical history of one of America's greatest and most influential families on Thursday, April 27 at 7 pm
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* William J. Mann
* Roosevelts

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Litchfield - Connecticut - US

LITCHFIELD, Conn. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Wars of the Roosevelts: The Ruthless Rise of America's Greatest Political Family presents a provocative, thoroughly modern revisionist biographical history of one of America's greatest and most influential families exposing heretofore unknown family secrets and detailing complex family rivalries.

Drawing on previously hidden historical documents and interviews with the long-silent "illegitimate" branch of the family, William J. Mann paints an elegant, meticulously researched, and groundbreaking group portrait of this legendary family. Mann argues that the Roosevelts' rise to power and prestige was actually driven by a series of intense personal contest that at times devolved into blood sport. His compelling and eye-opening masterwork is the story of a family at war with itself, The Wars of the Roosevelts illuminates not only the enviable strengths but also the profound shame of this remarkable and influential family.

         Join Joseph Montebello as he facilitates a conversation with author William J. Mann.

William J. Mann is the New York Times bestselling author of Kate: The Woman Who Was Hepburn; How to Be a Movie Star: Elizabeth Taylor in Hollywood; Hello, Gorgeous: Becoming Barbra Streisand; and Wisecracker: The Life and Times of William Haines, winner of the Lambda Literary Award. He divides his time between Connecticut and Cape Cod.

A wine and cheese reception will follow the event. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Source:
Email:***@owlibrary.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oliver Wolcott Library News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share