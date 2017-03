The Wars of the Roosevelts- A Conversation with Author William J. Mann

The Wars of the Roosevelts: The Ruthless Rise of America's Greatest Political Family presents a provocative, thoroughly modern revisionist biographical history of one of America's greatest and most influential families on Thursday, April 27 at 7 pm

--presents a provocative, thoroughly modern revisionist biographical history of one of America's greatest and most influential families exposing heretofore unknown family secrets and detailing complex family rivalries.Drawing on previously hidden historical documents and interviews with the long-silent "illegitimate"branch of the family, William J. Mann paints an elegant, meticulously researched, and groundbreaking group portrait of this legendary family. Mann argues that the Roosevelts' rise to power and prestige was actually driven by a series of intense personal contest that at times devolved into blood sport. His compelling and eye-opening masterwork is the story of a family at war with itself,illuminates not only the enviable strengths but also the profound shame of this remarkable and influential family.Join Joseph Montebello as he facilitates a conversation with author William J. Mann.William J. Mann is the New York Times bestselling author ofandwinner of the Lambda Literary Award. He divides his time between Connecticut and Cape Cod.A wine and cheese reception will follow the event. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public.is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http:// www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.