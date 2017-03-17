News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Wars of the Roosevelts- A Conversation with Author William J. Mann
The Wars of the Roosevelts: The Ruthless Rise of America's Greatest Political Family presents a provocative, thoroughly modern revisionist biographical history of one of America's greatest and most influential families on Thursday, April 27 at 7 pm
Drawing on previously hidden historical documents and interviews with the long-silent "illegitimate"
Join Joseph Montebello as he facilitates a conversation with author William J. Mann.
William J. Mann is the New York Times bestselling author of Kate: The Woman Who Was Hepburn; How to Be a Movie Star: Elizabeth Taylor in Hollywood; Hello, Gorgeous: Becoming Barbra Streisand; and Wisecracker:
A wine and cheese reception will follow the event. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse