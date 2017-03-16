 
Industry News





Retirement Planning: Why and When to Consider Long-Term Care Insurance

In this program you will gain a better understanding of: the risks and costs of nursing home and home care and why it's important to consider these long-term care factors in retirement planning on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The State of Connecticut, in conjunction with the Oliver Wolcott Library, will present this free, two-hour lecture presentation. No insurance sales will take place. Anyone who is between 40 and 65 years of age and have or plan to have assets of at least $75,000 excluding car and home will benefit from this lecture.

You will gain a better understanding of: the risks and costs of nursing home and home care and why it's important to consider these long-term care factors in retirement planning; what you need to know before buying long-term care insurance; and the State's innovative program, the Connecticut Partnership for Long-Term Care, and how it can add to your long-range financial security

David J. Guttchen is the Director of the Health and Human Services Unit for the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management and also is the Director of the Connecticut Partnership for Long-Term Care. Mr. Guttchen has worked on the Partnership project since August 1989 and has been Director since 1992. He also serves as the Chair of Connecticut's Long-Term Care Planning Committee.

Aldo Pantano is the Training Program Supervisor for the Connecticut Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) within the State Office of Policy and Management and is responsible for training insurance agents as well as educating CT residents regarding the need for LTC. Prior to working for the Partnership, Mr. Pantano spent 17 years marketing LTC coverage in the     private insurance industry.

All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
