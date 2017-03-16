XTOUCH unveils high performance, superfast 4G LTE smartphone

Artistically Designed Smartphone Equipped with MediaTek Helio P20 processor, XTOUCH UNIX PRO now available in the market

-- XTOUCH, the leading new age consumer electronics brand has today announced the launch of its 5.5-inches HD display screen smartphone, UNIX PRO. The metal bodied smartphone UNIX PRO priced at 999 AED is a pretty looking phone that offers a style statement with 2.5D diamond-cut glass., said:" After a successful 2016, which saw us launching a series of advanced smartphone devices at the most affordable prices. We are once again to begin this year with another cost effective smartphone, UNIX PRO that is better than any smartphone in the market. The new smartphone offers revolutionary speed, enhanced power and high performance that is going to enthrall users in the region."XTOUCH UNIX PRO has a front fingerprint physical button to unlock this dual-SIM smartphone in a flash. The new device runs on Android 6.0 OS, and is powered by MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 2.3GHz chipset which delivers premium performance, decreases power consumption and also integrates powerful processor for faster LTE speed connection. With 6GB RAM & 64GB ROM that is expandable to 256GB storage it ensures all the programs and apps run seamlessly save more data and operate more programs.The full metal body, elegantly designed smartphone is built with Multi Touch Screen with a 5 point touch allowing for better accuracy and the zooming option. The 5.5-inch UNIX PRO sports Full HD display with 2.5D diamond-cut glass delivers extra exquisite and high fidelity pictures. The smartphone is equipped with 16MP rear camera with PDAF (Phase detection auto focus) for sharp detailed photos boosted with f/2.0 large aperture and 6P lens that allow the smartphone camera to take better quality images which can be less blurry and feature reduced image noise, whereas, the advanced 8MP front camera captures the live moments in real colours.The XTOUCH UNIX PRO offers a single touch to access all your favourite apps in a jiffy. This device is built with intelligent power saving technology and is backed by large 4000mAh li-Polymer battery with rapid charge technology (Type-C USB charger) to provide 25% better power efficiency. It takes just 2 hours for full charge that lasts for 27 hours of talk time, and 350 hours of standby."We are committed to provide the best and all our products are built with the latest technology that is accompanied by high quality manufacturing and affordable prices, which brings satisfaction and happiness to our customers," concludes Khan.