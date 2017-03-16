 
Industry News





MongoDB Administrator Live Online Training by Corporate Experienced Trainer

Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform
 
 
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- MongoDB Administrator live online training course from Hub4Tech would equip you to master the skills to become MongoDB experienced professional.

By going through this MongoDB training course you would become job ready by mastering data modelling, ingestion, query and Sharding, Data Replication with MongoDB along with installing, updating and maintaining MongoDB environment.

Who can do this course?

We recommend this course for operations professionals who are familiar with the fundamentals of MongoDB or looking to make a career in MongoDB.

After completing this course, you will able to understand how applications work with MongoDB as well as you will have a great foundation for the preparation of MongoDB DBA Certification exam. This course will provide you the complete understanding of below key areas –

·         System Installing, Sizing and Tuning

·         Disaster Recovery, Fault Tolerance and Backup

·         Monitoring and Sharded Cluster Management

·         Data Integrity, Authentication, Authorization and Security

To attend this course there is no requirement for any prior knowledge of MongoDB. But knowledge about administrating any other database will be helpful to understand the concept in a quick way.

Course Curriculum:

Module 1. Philosophy & Features

Module 2. CRUD Operation

Module 3. Indexing

Module 4. Aggregation

Module 5. Replication

Module 6. Sharding

Module 7. Application Administration

Module 8. Server Administration

For MongoDB Administrator Online Training : http://www.hub4tech.com/big-data-and-analytics/mongodb-ad...

Website: www.hub4tech.com

Contact
Hub4Tech
+91-9069139140
info@hub4tech.com
Source:Hub4Tech
Email:***@hub4tech.com
Posted By:***@hub4tech.com
