MongoDB Administrator Live Online Training by Corporate Experienced Trainer
Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform
By going through this MongoDB training course you would become job ready by mastering data modelling, ingestion, query and Sharding, Data Replication with MongoDB along with installing, updating and maintaining MongoDB environment.
Who can do this course?
We recommend this course for operations professionals who are familiar with the fundamentals of MongoDB or looking to make a career in MongoDB.
After completing this course, you will able to understand how applications work with MongoDB as well as you will have a great foundation for the preparation of MongoDB DBA Certification exam. This course will provide you the complete understanding of below key areas –
· System Installing, Sizing and Tuning
· Disaster Recovery, Fault Tolerance and Backup
· Monitoring and Sharded Cluster Management
· Data Integrity, Authentication, Authorization and Security
To attend this course there is no requirement for any prior knowledge of MongoDB. But knowledge about administrating any other database will be helpful to understand the concept in a quick way.
Course Curriculum:
Module 1. Philosophy & Features
Module 2. CRUD Operation
Module 3. Indexing
Module 4. Aggregation
Module 5. Replication
Module 6. Sharding
Module 7. Application Administration
Module 8. Server Administration
