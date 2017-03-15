Autism Speaks Hosts Community Meeting at Duke University on March 28

A free program to provide information about Autism Speaks and resources available

-- Autism Speaks is pleased to announce a community meeting at Duke University on March 28. The goal of this meeting is to provide information about Autism Speaks and the resources available through our programs and services.Autism is a spectrum disorder -- meaning it has many forms that affect individuals and families in a variety of ways and in varying degrees. Therefore, each individual's experience with autism presents unique challenges, as well as strengths, which define the type of support they may need to lead a fulfilling life. Autism Speaks is committed the addressing this diversity of need within the autism community by pursuing personalized treatments that can be tailored for each individual no matter the degree to which they are affected by autism.The community meeting will highlight:• Autism Speaks mission• Autism Speaks research, programs & services, and advocacy efforts• Autism Speaks free national and local resourcesPlus, there will be special guest presentations from Duke's Stephen Siecinski, PhD Candidate and 2016 Weatherstone Fellow, whose research is evaluating the use of intranasal oxytocin for individuals with autism; and Samuel Hubert, PhD Candidate and 2015 Weatherstone Fellow, whose research goals include a deeper understanding of autism subtypes that can guide the development of targeted treatments.Light refreshments will be provided.The event will take place at Duke University's Hock Plaza, 2424 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27705 on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 with a resource fair at 6:00 pm and the presentation at 6:30 pm.Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as by unique strengths and differences. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, most caused by a combination of genetic and environmental influences. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 1 in 68 children is on the autism spectrum.Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.