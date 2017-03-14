 
Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Exceptional Volunteer Leads Bowling for a Cause Event for Project Access

 
 
2016 Project Access Logo - Transparent Background
2016 Project Access Logo - Transparent Background
 
IRVINE, Calif. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Access today announced the 5th Annual Bowling for a Cause event at Irvine Lanes on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The event is being chaired by volunteer Yvette Seecutt of the Elizabeth Do Team-Keller Williams.

"The Elizabeth Do Team hassupported the Bowling for a Cause event for the last four years, and when I first heard about the organization it hit close to home," said Yvette Seecutt, event chair. "Growing up in a low-income family, I know how valuable educational and health resources are—especially when they are free. So when asked if I would be event chair I was honored. I think when you see an organization doing good for the community you want to be part of it. I am honored that I was able to use my love of party planning to contribute to this year's Bowling for a Cause."

Yvette earned her Business Management degree from Concordia University and currently works as a Property Manager and Leasing Specialist for the Elizabeth Do Team-Keller Williams.  Outside of working on contracts and making her rounds through property visits, she enjoys planning and hosting parties, spending time with her husband, and taking their therapy dog Lola to visit geriatric homes and children's hospitals. Her philosophy is to do the best you can and let the work speak for itself.

Proceeds from the event will allow Project Access to continue operating its Family and Senior Resource Centers, which give low-income families the tools needed to break the cycle of poverty through economic stability, health, education for youth, and community building services. Project Access serves over 5,000 low-income Orange County residents each year.

Sponsors for the 5th Annual Bowling for a Cause event include:

STRIIIIKE! Sponsor

 AvalonBay Communities

I'll take a spare! Sponsor

 Affordable Housing Access

 Banc of California

7-10 Split! Lane Sponsor

 Bank of the West Wealth Management

 Bridge Property Management

 Integrity

 Phoenix Investment Funds (Double Lane Sponsor)

 The Elizabeth Do Team

 Edwards Lifesciences  (Double Lane Sponsor)

 Plaza Bank

 Steadfast Companies

For more information, please visit https://www.project-access.org/events.

About Project Access

Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates 58 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop" community hubs that provide low-income families with the resources needed to achieve financial self-sufficiency. This unique model of service delivery allows Project Access to directly impact the lives of hard to reach pockets of underserved, impoverished families within in their own backyards. In 2016, Project Access' programs served 14,000 people.

