Exceptional Volunteer Leads Bowling for a Cause Event for Project Access
"The Elizabeth Do Team hassupported the Bowling for a Cause event for the last four years, and when I first heard about the organization it hit close to home," said Yvette Seecutt, event chair. "Growing up in a low-income family, I know how valuable educational and health resources are—especially when they are free. So when asked if I would be event chair I was honored. I think when you see an organization doing good for the community you want to be part of it. I am honored that I was able to use my love of party planning to contribute to this year's Bowling for a Cause."
Yvette earned her Business Management degree from Concordia University and currently works as a Property Manager and Leasing Specialist for the Elizabeth Do Team-Keller Williams. Outside of working on contracts and making her rounds through property visits, she enjoys planning and hosting parties, spending time with her husband, and taking their therapy dog Lola to visit geriatric homes and children's hospitals. Her philosophy is to do the best you can and let the work speak for itself.
Proceeds from the event will allow Project Access to continue operating its Family and Senior Resource Centers, which give low-income families the tools needed to break the cycle of poverty through economic stability, health, education for youth, and community building services. Project Access serves over 5,000 low-income Orange County residents each year.
Sponsors for the 5th Annual Bowling for a Cause event include:
STRIIIIKE! Sponsor
AvalonBay Communities
I'll take a spare! Sponsor
Affordable Housing Access
Banc of California
7-10 Split! Lane Sponsor
Bank of the West Wealth Management
Bridge Property Management
Integrity
Phoenix Investment Funds (Double Lane Sponsor)
The Elizabeth Do Team
Edwards Lifesciences (Double Lane Sponsor)
Plaza Bank
Steadfast Companies
For more information, please visit https://www.project-
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates 58 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop"
Contact
Khassaundra Whitehead
***@project-
End
