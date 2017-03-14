 
Tom Hardin, Former FBI Informant, Announces Upcoming Conference Engagement

 
 
NEW YORK - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Tom Hardin, founder of Tipper X Advisors LLC, will be speaking at the third annual Goldman Sachs Legal and Regulatory Seminar being held March 21, 2017 in New York, NY. Industry leaders from across the globe will gather to discuss various trends, themes, and challenges facing the legal and regulatory community within the hedge fund industry.

Hardin will participate in the panel discussion "The State of Insider Trading: Life after Newman and Salman" with Andrew Bauer, a partner at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP and former Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney's Office (USAO) for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and Marc Elovitz, a partner and chair of Schulte Roth & Zabel's Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group.

"Today, regulators demand that hedge funds have robust MNPI compliance, supervisory, surveillance and control measures in place. An enforcement action can be brought for the failure to have an adequate insider trading prevention program—even if no insider trading has occurred," Hardin said. "I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to engage in this panel discussion, providing insights into my own experience with insider trading and today partnering with a firm's existing legal and regulatory compliance effort to conduct new and tailored employee training. From my former front line perspective, an effective MNPI compliance program must have multiple complementary components, continually reassess risks, an open door policy with the investment staff and be supported by a consistent, clear message from the top."

About Tom Hardin

Tom Hardin (http://www.TipperX.com) previously spent much of his career as a long-short hedge fund analyst focused on equities in the technology sector. In 2008, as part of a cooperation agreement with the Department of Justice, Hardin assisted the U.S. government in understanding how insider trading occurred in the hedge fund industry. Known as "Tipper X," Hardin became one of the most prolific informants in securities fraud history, helping to build several of the 80+ individual criminal cases in "Operation Perfect Hedge," a Wall Street house cleaning campaign that morphed into the largest insider trading investigation of a generation. Since resolving his case in 2015, Hardin consults and speaks on fraud, ethics and compliance issues from his former front line perspective to investment firms, corporations and universities. As a complement to existing regulatory and compliance efforts, Hardin discusses the poor rationalizations which led to him crossing the line, his double life as a government informant and his views on current high-risk areas for employee fraud to occur. Hardin holds a B.S. in Economics with a Finance concentration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the subject of an upcoming TV documentary.
