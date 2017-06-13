News By Tag
Tom Hardin, Former FBI Informant, Announces June Speaking Engagements
• June 21st, New York, NY, at OpRisk North America. High-profile cyber-attacks, massive operational risk losses, conduct risk and the future of op risk modelling are the key themes at this year's conference which will gather 550+ senior operational risk directors from leading top-tier banks, buy-side firms and regulators from across the globe. The conference will feature noteworthy speakers including top officials from the U.S. Treasury Department and Federal Reserve.
Hardin will deliver the closing keynote address "The FBI on Wall Street – The 1LOD perspective for compliance and operational risk."
• June 29th, Miami, FL, at RiskMinds Americas. The go-to risk management event in the Americas for banks, insurers and asset managers, 250+ risk managers will gather to discuss regulatory changes, emerging risks and strategic planning for the future. Speakers include CROs and heads of risk from investment banks and buyside firms.
Hardin will speak on the topic "Human Risk: How to identify and mitigate fraud before it's too late."
"Human risk is the number one risk for an organization. Regulatory pressures are forcing firms to rethink ways in which they can minimize conduct failure and better manage human risk in the organization,"
About Tom Hardin
Tom Hardin (http://www.TipperX.com) previously spent much of his career as a long-short hedge fund analyst focused on equities in the technology sector. In 2008, as part of a cooperation agreement with the Department of Justice, Hardin assisted the U.S. government in understanding how insider trading occurred in the hedge fund industry. Known as "Tipper X," Hardin became one of the most prolific informants in securities fraud history, helping to build several of the 80+ individual criminal cases in "Operation Perfect Hedge," a Wall Street house cleaning campaign that morphed into the largest insider trading investigation of a generation. Since resolving his case in 2015, Hardin consults and speaks on fraud, ethics and compliance issues from his former front line perspective to investment firms and corporations, as a complement to existing regulatory and compliance efforts. Hardin holds a B.S. in Economics with a Finance concentration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
