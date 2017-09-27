Country(s)
Tom Hardin, Former FBI Informant, Announces October Speaking Engagements
NEW YORK - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Tom Hardin, founder of Tipper X Advisors LLC, will be speaking at six events during the month of October:
• October 2nd, Nanuet, NY, at the Rockland County Bar Association (RCBA). The RCBA is a professional membership association for attorneys who either live and/or work in Rockland County and is a certified provider of Continuing Legal Education programs (CLEs).
Hardin will conduct a two-hour ethics CLE program, joined by a federal trial attorney and criminal defense lawyer.
• October 3rd, New York, NY, at the New York Financial Writers' Association (NYFWA). The NYFWA is the nation's oldest organization devoted to business and financial journalism. Since its founding in 1938, hundreds of journalists from news organizations in every facet of media, newspapers, magazines, television, radio, wire services, online website services, and other new media have enjoyed the benefits and camaraderie of membership.
Hardin will present "The Inside Story of Tipper X."
• October 4th, New York, NY, at Corporate Counsel's 11th Annual Hedge Fund General Counsel and Compliance Officer Summit. The summit provides a forum for hedge fund managers and investors to understand the implications of the latest regulatory rules and apply them within their own firms.
Hardin will lead a roundtable discussion on insider trading prevention, reflecting on his own experience as well as debriefing on 45 hedge fund compliance presentations completed to date.
• October 12th, London, UK, at an Investment Bank's Hedge Fund COO Conference.
Hardin will present "The Inside Story of Tipper X."
• October 19th, New York, NY, at the Mazars USA Financial Services Symposium. Named a top U.S. accounting firm by Accounting Today, Mazars' team of professionals brings technical expertise, industry insight and an integrated, customized approach to dealing with the critical issues and wcj competitive challenges facing the firm's clients. The symposium is an annual event focusing on financial services issues designed to educate, inspire and engage.
Hardin will deliver the keynote address "The Inside Story of Tipper X."
• October 25th, San Diego, CA at ACA's Fall 2017 Compliance Conference. ACA is a leading provider of regulatory compliance products and solutions, cybersecurity and risk assessments, performance services, and technology solutions to regional, national, and global firms in the financial services industry. The conference will provide compliance professionals with in-depth, content-rich discussions that address critically important topics, and help them stay current with, and function confidently in, a rapidly-changing regulatory environment.
Hardin will speak on the opening panel discussing perspectives on insider trading.
Other engagements of note include:
• MNPI compliance training sessions for over a dozen hedge funds and mutual funds located in the United States and Hong Kong;
• A conduct risk presentation for a major investment bank; and
• A CLE program for one of the preeminent law firms in the world.
About Tom Hardin
Tom Hardin (http://www.TipperX.com) previously spent much of his career as a long-short hedge fund analyst focused on equities in the technology sector. In 2008, as part of a cooperation agreement with the Department of Justice, Hardin assisted the U.S. government in understanding how insider trading occurred in the hedge fund industry. Known as "Tipper X," Hardin became one of the most prolific informants in securities fraud history, helping to build several of the 80+ individual criminal cases in "Operation Perfect Hedge," a Wall Street house cleaning campaign that morphed into the largest insider trading investigation of a generation. Since resolving his case in 2015, Hardin consults and speaks on fraud, ethics, conduct risk and compliance issues from his former front line perspective to investment firms, law firms, banks and corporations, as a complement to existing regulatory and compliance efforts. Hardin holds a B.S. in Economics with a Finance concentration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
