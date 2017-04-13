News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tom Hardin, Former FBI Informant, Announces April Speaking Engagements
• April 20, Scottsdale, AZ, at the Premier Hedge Fund Client Conference, hosted by UBS. Geared to hedge fund CFOs and COOs, the conference will feature an exceptional slate of speakers, lively panel discussions and unique networking opportunities. Noteworthy speakers include the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time, a former Chief of United States Naval Operations and a former Majority Leader of the United States Senate.
• April 24, Grand Cayman, at GAIM Ops Cayman, the world's largest hedge fund operational due diligence and risk management event. Noteworthy speakers include a renowned sports psychologist, a rising star hedge fund manager, a New York Times-bestselling author, a consultant to the Department of State and a former Navy SEAL officer.
"With the increase in regulatory scrutiny, investment firms and advisors must make compliance a top priority today, on par with performance objectives,"
About Tom Hardin
Tom Hardin (http://www.TipperX.com) previously spent much of his career as a long-short hedge fund analyst focused on equities in the technology sector. In 2008, as part of a cooperation agreement with the Department of Justice, Hardin assisted the U.S. government in understanding how insider trading occurred in the hedge fund industry. Known as "Tipper X," Hardin became one of the most prolific informants in securities fraud history, helping to build several of the 80+ individual criminal cases in "Operation Perfect Hedge," a Wall Street house cleaning campaign that morphed into the largest insider trading investigation of a generation. Since resolving his case in 2015, Hardin consults and speaks on fraud, ethics and compliance issues from his former front line perspective to investment firms, corporations and universities. As a complement to existing regulatory and compliance efforts, Hardin discusses the poor rationalizations which led to him crossing the line, his double life as a government informant and his views on current high-risk areas for employee fraud to occur. Hardin holds a B.S. in Economics with a Finance concentration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse