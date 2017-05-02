News By Tag
Tom Hardin, Former FBI Informant, Announces May Speaking Engagements
• May 9, New York, NY, at the National Society of Compliance Professionals' Spring Conference, a one-day event offering a variety of industry hot topics for compliance professionals to increase their knowledge and understanding. In addition, SEC and FINRA regulators will discuss enforcement regulations and their 2017 examination priorities.
• May 10, Monroe Township, NJ, at the Annual Fraud Conference, hosted by the Institute of Internal Auditors Central Jersey Chapter. Other speakers include experts on cybersecurity, audit and legal matters.
• May 10, Hong Kong (via video conference), at the Goldman Sachs Twelfth Annual Asian Hedge Fund Leaders Conference. Other session topics include operational due diligence themes, legal and regulatory considerations and understanding factor models.
• May 11, Greensboro, GA, at the Deutsche Bank Hedge Fund Executive Summit. Other keynote speakers include Billy Beane, EVP of Baseball Operations for the Oakland A's and Chuck Hagel, former Secretary of Defense and United States Senator.
"I look forward to telling the story of Operation Perfect Hedge and my unfortunate spiral into criminal activity," said Hardin. "Most importantly, I plan to elevate that perspective, providing insights into current challenges companies face in dealing with potential employee misconduct and the psychological traps associated with rationalization."
About Tom Hardin
Tom Hardin (http://www.TipperX.com) previously spent much of his career as a long-short hedge fund analyst focused on equities in the technology sector. In 2008, as part of a cooperation agreement with the Department of Justice, Hardin assisted the U.S. government in understanding how insider trading occurred in the hedge fund industry. Known as "Tipper X," Hardin became one of the most prolific informants in securities fraud history, helping to build several of the 80+ individual criminal cases in "Operation Perfect Hedge," a Wall Street house cleaning campaign that morphed into the largest insider trading investigation of a generation. Since resolving his case in 2015, Hardin consults and speaks on fraud, ethics and compliance issues from his former front line perspective to investment firms, corporations and universities. As a complement to existing regulatory and compliance efforts, Hardin discusses the poor rationalizations which led to him crossing the line, his double life as a government informant and his views on current high-risk areas for employee fraud to occur. Hardin holds a B.S. in Economics with a Finance concentration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
