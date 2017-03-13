Adda Financials now launching Adda Township at 5 Cities around the World at the same time

Adda Financials now launching Adda Township at 5 Cities (Miami, Humberg (Germany), Alwar (India- Rajasthan), Manila (Philippines)) around the World at the same time.

A Wish! A Hope! A Dream! This is where all good things start. Hence, the start of Adda Finance Limited. Adda Finance Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.ADDA FINANCIALS LLP is a International investment and finance company headquartered in London, United Kingdom offering its clients integrated investment solutions in Brokerage, Asset Management and Investment Banking services and complemented by its renowned research capabilities.ADDA FINANCIALS plays an important role in promoting investment opportunities in the Asian and European region to investors through expert financial engineering. It provides investors with a diverse scope of national and international investment opportunities and facilitates those investments by providing clients with services that target their individual needs and exceed their expectations.The Wealth Management Group, with close support from various business sectors, plays a vital and intrinsic role in meeting the needs of our clients. This specialized team of professionals, whose sole purpose is to personally cater to the clients' requirements on a one-on-one basis, provides our clients with financial solutions that best suit their investment needs.ADDA FINANCIALS's achievements were recognized by several regional and international renowned institutions on corporate, product and management levels.Starting with a small group Adda Finance Limited is now a nuclear group of dedicated and committed professionals, each one with the same spirit and enthusiasm to go ahead, on the roads to success to fulfill the dreams we share.Adda Real Estate World is a subsidiary of Adda Finance Limited which forms the strategic umbrella for all real estate investments all around world. The key tasks of Adda Real Estate World include:o Operational portfolio managemento Real estate investment management, including direct investmento Property asset management, including leasing office and retail spaceo Technical asset managemento Control of contractors in property and shopping centre managemento Sale of real estate assetso World-wide TownshipAdda Real Estate World is located in Miami and London. Together with its offices in Berlin, Hamburg and Munich it oversees a real estate portfolio with a market value of approximately € 901 billion. The company is one of the biggest township planner, office and retail space all around world and receives annual rental of over 400 million euros.Adda's unequaled expertise in developing great ideas into signature life space creations by delivering beyond expectations has gained a global recognition. Adda Real Estate World has created a team of professionals with in depth understanding of the global realty market and a "daring to be different approach while working on the simple management philosophy of localizing global expertise and establishing best practices in Real Estate.Details : www.addafinancials.com/addatown.pdfo Dream City: Adda Residential schemeo Dream Tower: Adda Residential Flatso Commercial Fashion Centero Residential Flat, Agonda-Polelom Beach Roado Residential Flat at Balli (Goa)o Solar Farmo International Biotech ParkLaunching Adda Town at 5 Cities: Miami, Humberg (Germany), Alwar (India- Rajasthan), Manila (Philippines)with the common Amenities and specification.Specification are as:Total area of Adda Town: 2100 AcreFeatures & Amenities· Landscaped parks (golf course style landscape)· 75% open areaWe are dedicated to provide best services and residential schemes.· 18 meter wide approach road· Children's play area· Underground cabling· 24 x 7 security· Daily conveniences· Sewage treatment plant· Open/Stilt car parking· View of lake from select side of the apartmentsAdda Town provides HIG apartments at MIG cost.· Internal brick walls with P.O.P. finish· External wall with acrylic exterior paint· Ceramic tiled floor of leading brands· Kota stone/ vitrified tiles in the lobby & staircases· Granite kitchen platform with SS sink , 2 ft ceramic tile dado· Glazed tiles on toilet walls up to door height· Concealed copper wiring· Modular switches· Power point in kitchen and toilets· A.C. point in master bedroom· Glazed sanitaryware of reputed brand· Chrome plated fittings of reputed brands· Hot water pipelines in two toilets· Decorative main door; all others are flush doors· Aluminium sliding windows· Stainless steel door fitting· Elevator in every building· Centralised security system and CCTV· 24 hour deep tube well water supply with filtration plant· Transport facility to Sector V, Rajarhat and the Airport (at cost)· Sewage treatment plant· Common roof with waterproof treatments· Generator backup (at cost)