Adda Finance to Create More Than 100,000 New, Full-Time, Full-Benefit Jobs across the India, US & European Countries over the Next 18 Months in their different ventures.

Adda Finance Limited

Zia Akhtar

***@addabank.com Adda Finance LimitedZia Akhtar

-- Already one of the world's biggest employers, Adda Finance plans to grow its full-time workforce in 2017-18We are seeking over 9,000 employees in the Aviation Sector under the Venture "VM Aviation" such as aircraft mechanics, computer-aided design, aircraft maintenance, Pilot, crew etc.Over 10,000 military veterans are planned to deploy in the security services over various ventures and their working places.In addition to direct full-time employment, Add businesses such as VM aviation, VJ Internationals, Adda Bank etc will continue to create thousands of jobs for people across the World who want to start their own business or the flexibility to work part-time and set their own scheduleLondon--(PressRelease)—April 07, 2017-- Today, the company announced that it plans to create an additional 100,000 full-time, full-benefit jobs around the World over the next 18 months. These new job opportunities are for people all across the country and with all types of experience, education and skill levels—from engineers and software developers to those seeking entry-level positions and on-the-job training. Many of the roles will be in new fulfillment centers that have been announced over the past several months and are currently under construction in US, Germany, France, United Kingdom and India and many other states across the country."Innovation is one of our guiding principles at Adda, and it's created hundreds of thousands of European jobs. These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley—they're in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the World," said Jagriti Choudhary, Vice President Adda Group. "We plan to add another 100,000 new Addaians across the company over the next 18 months as we open new fulfillment centers, and continue to invent in areas like cloud technology, machine learning, and advanced logistics."Industries where Adda has created thousands of jobs and will continue to hire even more in the coming months and years:· VM Aviation· VM Collection· DS Collection· Ashika Cabs, France· VJ Internationals· Farmers India· Add Solar· Adda Tours· Adda Bank· VJ Financials· KKOFFEE Motion Pictures· VJ Films· Pulse Entertainment· Mag Films· Dulhaniya Bridal Collection· Etheater LLC· Ebikini LLC· Ebar LLC· Balaji Pharma Company· Balaji hospitals· Adda Residentials· EpropertiesFull, Egalitarian BenefitsAdda provides employees with highly-competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families. Leave Share lets employees share their Adda paid leave with their spouse or domestic partner if their spouse's employer doesn't offer paid leave. Ramp Back gives new moms additional control over the pace at which they return to work. Just as with Adda's health care plan, these benefits are egalitarian – they're the same for fulfillment center and customer service employees as they are for Adda's most senior executives.Career ChoiceAdda's Career Choice program helps train employees for in-demand jobs at Adda and other companies so that they can take full advantage of the nation's innovation economy. The program pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in in-demand, high-wage fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a future career at Adda. Over 9,000 employees have participated in Career Choice and more are signing up every day. Adda created dedicated Career Choice classrooms at many fulfillment centers to make it easier for local colleges to offer classes onsite. Adda open-sourced the program and is reaching out to companies to help them copy and adopt their own Career Choice programs.Empowerment Programs and Indirect Job CreationIn addition to empowering its own employees to innovate and achieve their professional and personal dreams, Adda offers a series of programs that empower people outside the company and create hundreds of thousands of additional jobs in the Marketplace business fuels 300,000 jobs in the World for people who've started or are growing their own businesses by selling on Adda.About AddaAdda is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking.