Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

Finance avilable for Film Making and Other startup projects

ADDA Finance LLC announces 34 Billion USD for the film finance and other startup projects for the Quarter Jan to March.
 
 
Jagriti Choudhary
Jagriti Choudhary
 
Listed Under

LONDON - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- ADDA Finance LLC announces 34 Billion USD for the film finance and other startup projects for the Quarter Jan to March.

Under the guidance of our CMD Ms. Jagriti Choudhary, Adda Finance LLC, announces the 34 Billion USD for the Film Finance and other startup projects. On the film side, the company will focus on star-driven projects in the sub-$10 million budget category, while the TV side will target series with international financing components.

On the film side, the company will focus on star-driven projects in the sub-$10 million budget category, while the TV side will target series with international financing components.

We are inviting proposals for the projects and one can file application through www.addafinancials.com

Along with film finance we would like to invite the profiles of actress and actors who want to promote themselves as producers and director. Well defined scripts are also invited.

Adda Financials Film Finance provides a full suite of financial and production services to the entertainment industry, including Tax Credit Financing, Completion Bonding with a Preferred Vendor, Pre-Sales/Minimum Guarantee Financing, Prints & Ad's financing and Payroll Services, to various Production Related Services such as Executive Producer, Line Producer, Post Production and Domestic and Foreign Sales Services.

Adda Financials's suite of financial and administrative services is available to productions with budgets up to $20,000,000 with individual consideration on budgets in excess of $20,000,000.

With 02 years of production experience in the entertainment industry, Adda Financials's entertainment finance team will ensure your production is finished on time and on budget by supporting the following financial transactions:

• Federal Tax Credit Administration/Financing
• Provincial Tax Credit Administration/Financing
• Completion Bonding with a Preferred Vendor
• Pre-Sales or Minimum Guarantee Financing
• P & A Financing

If you or your company has generated tax credits or are exploring finance options, please contact us for a one-on-one exploratory meeting.

Contact
Zia Akhtar
***@addabank.com
End
Source:ADDA Finance Limited
Email:***@addabank.com Email Verified
Disclaimer     Report Abuse
