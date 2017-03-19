ADDA Finance LLC. Starting new clothing company DS Collection with Superstar SEYMA ARSLAN

ADDA Finance is pleased to announce the opening of their new venture with Superstar SSEYMA ARSLAN under the name "DS Collection Limited".

--ADDA Finance is pleased to announce the opening of their new venture with Superstar SSEYMA ARSLAN under the name "DS Collection Limited". DS Collection Limited. We are now open for business Prince Street, London (UK). DS Collection Limited takes great pleasure in announcing that Superstar Seyma Arslan and Adda Finance are now associated with our firm. Seyma Arslan in conjunction with the DS Collection takes great pleasure in announcing the formation of London to serve the needs of entrepreneurs in all aspects of their business. DS Collection Limited is pleased to announce the opening of his office at London. +44-1158284089. The Business area of DS Collection is about the clothing sector. DS Collection, dedicated to develop best clothing through out the world with the most cost effective variant. We are launching our first clothing line and its retail center on April 29, at the VM Business Center Hall, Cutler Bay, Miami.Please be our guest at the Grand Opening of our new store DS Collection on April 29 from 5 PM to 10 PM at VM Business Center, 25 Cutler Bay, Miami.The Launch event followed with the fashion show, press meet and further extended to dinner.The Adda Finance invested 30 Million Dollar in the DS Collection Limited with its startup funding and holds 50 % of shares in the company. Miss Seyma Arslan holds 50 % of Shares of company.Plan of BusinessDS Collection plan to open around 400 retail outlet through out the world in five phases. In every phase we plan to open 80 + retail outlet with 80% company investment.One of the most important aspects of starting a new business is knowing where to find and how to keep your customers. The initial start up phase begins with developing a marketing plan for both online and offline. Businesses who embrace an online presence can earn more than $350,000 than those that do not. Maintaining financially savvy and keeping a positive cash flow will help to avoid potential pitfalls in the future. This and more important strategies for your new business can be found in the following infographic.ZARRA AKHTARPR MANAGERADDA FINANCE LIMITED