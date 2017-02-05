Adda Finance opens funds for the farming startup or to expand the farming business

Adda Finance with their initiative opens fund for the farmers as to go with startup or to expand the farming business with the platform to sale directly the crop.

-- Agriculture, like any business, comes with a long list of challenges and expenses when beginning. Many farmers turn to loans to start up, but those come with repayments with interest. We open a fund for the farmers and developing a platform where they can sale directly their crop into the world under their own price marking or they decide their own price for the crop.Beginning Farmer and Farm DevelopmentAgricultural producers can find training, education, outreach and technical assistance to help them start farms and ranches through the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program. With the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, we are setting up a platform and intitution for the farmers, the center of Farming Business and Development at state, local, tribal and regional levels. Loan or crop advance funds can pay for activities such as developing marketing strategies and land stewardship programs. The most money an organization can receive is $250,000 per year. At least 25 percent of funding must go to helping socially disadvantaged farmers, initiatives that address limited resources to new farmers, and programs that help farm workers who want to become farmers.Farm Labor HousingOne of the many challenges of starting up and operating a farm is finding people to help run one. These laborers also need housing. The ADDA Rural Development program under Charity of Rebuild India provides grants to buy, build, renovate and repair laborer housing through the Farm Labor Housing Grant and Loan program. Eligible applicants include individual farmers, farm associations, family farm corporations, government offices, Indian tribes, nonprofits and farmworker associations. Grants are available to farming group, tribes, nonprofits and farmworker associations, and loans are available to everyone. Funding can pay for housing beyond basic living quarters such as childcare centers.Environmental Quality IncentivesA conventional agricultural producer can receive up to $20,000 per year to switch to organic farming from the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The program is also open to people already certified in organic farming who want to expand their operations. Along with receiving as much as $20,000 for one year, grant recipients can also apply for up to $80,000 over six years. Eligible applicants must meet organic standards set by the ADDA's Agricultural Marketing Service.Farm Loan ProgramsFunds allow organizations to offer low-interest loans to female and minority farmers. Through the Downpayment Farm Ownership Loan Program, the Farm Service Agency helps socially disadvantaged farmers, including women, purchase a farm or ranch. Applicants must make at least a 5 percent down payment and are provided with a low-interest loan of up to $225,000 and $500 to cover loan fees.This is initiative to Rebuild India. We are thus inviting application for the district wise Farming center franchisee.We initiated this with the vision to develop the Indian Farming into international standards. With this initiative, we hope no farmer will suicide or makes his life into danger.