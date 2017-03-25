Adda Finance opens 800 Millon Dollars for Film Making & invites film makers to submit the proposals

Adda Finance LLC invite emerging filmmakers to submit proposals for consideration under Film Finance Fund. This Quarter Adda Finance LLC opens huge 800 Million Dollars for film finance.

--, stated on the matter. Thus Adda Group Head Mr. Vinay Maheshwari addedAfter completion of process of selection in all respect, selected films will be assigned to the concerned Directors. The proposals will be categorized as under:-a) New Film Makersb) General Film Makers1. Production house can apply, No geographical boundaries. Pakistan based production house are not entertained.2. FIlm insurance and Complete script should be present when asked.3. Individual Film makers/Directors can also apply.Other Requirements:• The films must be commercially viable.• The films must demonstrate economic and creative merit.• Films must be at the level of theatrical release.• Scripts must be at second draft.• The contract willbe signed on sharing a profit in the ratio of (65-35 %). Adda Finance LLC: 65 %.Information to be provided with the application must include:• Script (second draft).• Two-page concept document outlining:• Genre.• Target market.• Log line.• Synopsis.• Directors treatment.• CVs (production team):• Producer• Director• Writer• DOP• Summary budget (amounts to be spent at pre-production, production and post-production stage).• Declaration that the applicants own the rights as per criteria above.• Declaration that the applications comply with the dti criteria for the Emerging Black Filmmakers Incentive.• Tax clearance certificate.• Production schedule.• Cash-flow schedule.• Project information:• Location of principal photography.• Jobs created (in same format/details provided for the dti application)• Skills development and skills transfer plan.• Details of post-production company and their experience:• Production company: experience and previous productions involved in.• Chain of title documentation including script, music etc.• Application fee is 25 $.Interested parties are invited to email their applications to ff@addafinancials.com or call/whatsapp at +33-644642244.Deliverables:1. Signing Contract with Adda Finance, Presenting all documents sets. 20 % of funds will be released.2. Script and storyboard submission with all contract and pre production preparation. 40 % of fund will be released3. Shoot completeion and before post production: 20 % of fund wil be released.4. Before release remaining 10 % of fund will be released.Important Dates and Timing:1. Last Date of submission of proposals: March 20, 2017 till 05:00 PM.2. Proposal selection annoncement:March 25, 2017 at 09:00 PM.Important Point:1. Submission Guideline:The "Technical" and "Financial" proposals must be submitted in two separate envelopes (with respective names "Technical Proposal" and "Financial Proposal" following the formats/schedules given in the information for agencies. The "Technical proposal" should include the description of the firm/organisation, the firm's general experience in the field of assignment, the qualification and competency of the personnel proposed for the assignment and few samples of similar assignments completed in the past. The Technical Proposal should not contain any cost information whatsoever. The "Financial Proposal" should contain the detailed price offer for the services. The proposal should include a CA certificate of the total turnover for the last three financial years( in case of production house), or submit copies of audited accounts and income tax returns for last three years, along with copies of service tax registration certificate and income tax registration certificate/copy of PAN card.2. EVALUATION:A two-stage procedure will be adopted in evaluating the proposals: i) a technical evaluation, which will be carried out prior to opening any financial proposal; ii) a financial evaluation.3. Decision of Group head will be final.