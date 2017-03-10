Redvue Systems releases SMARTOffice Data Protection enhanced Client App

Contact

Redvue introduces Client App V2 for MacOS and Windows environment (Linux Q2) to further enhance and simplify user experience with DIY auto-install for all SMARTOffice Data Protection products.Redvue's SMARTOffice products include CDP, SES and PFS, appliance style data servers, purpose built to provide simplicity and reliability benefits to the small business owner. These products deliver essential data protection services that otherwise need IT expertise to install and maintain, but with SMARTOffice, Redvue has designed these products to be self installable and self administrable by the owner. Overall, these products save money as they do not carry any licensing fee or monthly fee, and do not need special IT knowledge to use them.Client App V2 takes care of installing the initial Base Unit on the network. After Installation, Client App V2 lets the owner of the machine create employee accounts, add Remote Replication unit or Local Mirror unit to his system to increase the level of protection when needed.Daily System Report is generated and emailed at midnight to let the admin know the health of the entire system. Redvue offers free monitoring of the system health and alert the owner of any issues. With SMARTOffice products, system software updates are free for the life of the products. These products come with a 60 day satisfaction guaranteed return policy and 1 year product warrantly.Redvue is located in Silicon Valley of Northern California and has been helping many local and overseas small companies of all types with their data protection needs with cost effective, simple DIY products.