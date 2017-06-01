 

June 2017
Redvue Systems SMARTOffice PFS enters General Availability

PFS (Private File Share) data appliance, Redvue Systems' third addition to the SMARTOffice product family, designed to help small businesses now is ready for public.
 
FREMONT, Calif. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- PFS keeps company data private while allowing employees to have "access from anywhere" file service, with the ability to collaborate on projects with other employees. Each employee gets his/her own Private folder which only employee can see. Public folder can be accessed by all employees, and Project folder for designated project members. Each user can set access permission of his/her Files and folders for others to share.

WIPS (work in progress sync) feature provides a virtual file sync function that always makes the latest work-in-progress files available even when the employee moves between desktop and laptop computers. It saves time/effort from having to copy and bring the newest file on a USB device. It is also safer since there is no USB device to loose.

PFS shares the proven SMARTOffice system platform and takes advantage of the DIY appliance concept to deploy of complex storage solutions. This helps businesses with limited IT expertise to be able to install, setup and maintain data protection features which are otherwise quite complicated and time consuming. For example, keeping a remote replicated server off-site in case Disaster at the office or, running a redundant server on-site for Business Continuity.

Learn more about PFS product here.

