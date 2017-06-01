Country(s)
Industry News
Redvue Systems SMARTOffice PFS enters General Availability
PFS (Private File Share) data appliance, Redvue Systems' third addition to the SMARTOffice product family, designed to help small businesses now is ready for public.
WIPS (work in progress sync) feature provides a virtual file sync function that always makes the latest work-in-progress files available even when the employee moves between desktop and laptop computers. It saves time/effort from having to copy and bring the newest file on a USB device. It is also safer since there is no USB device to loose.
PFS shares the proven SMARTOffice system platform and takes advantage of the DIY appliance concept to deploy of complex storage solutions. This helps businesses with limited IT expertise to be able to install, setup and maintain data protection features which are otherwise quite complicated and time consuming. For example, keeping a remote replicated server off-site in case Disaster at the office or, running a redundant server on-site for Business Continuity.

Contact
Redvue Systems
Johnny Tseng
***@redvue.com
