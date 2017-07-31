News By Tag
Redvue Systems annoucing SMALL BUSINESS EXPO-2017
High Frequency Backups Beat Ransomware. Come see Redvue Systems' SMARTOffice Data Appliances for Small Businesses.
With the new built-in Wizard feature, business owners can DIY setup and manage advanced levels of protections with a click on the client software. Most installations take 30 minutes to complete, and appliances will be up and running to provide the business owner with 3 valuable business data applications.
Visit Redvue Systems at:
BOOTH 418
San Mateo County Event Center - Fiesta Hall
1346 Saratoga Dr.
San Mateo, CA 94403
Phone: (650) 574 3247
http://www.redvue.com
Contact
Johnny Tseng
***@redvue.com
