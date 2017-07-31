 
News By Tag
* Beat Ransomware
* High Frequency Backup
* Small Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Mateo
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
654321
July 2017
31

Redvue Systems annoucing SMALL BUSINESS EXPO-2017

High Frequency Backups Beat Ransomware. Come see Redvue Systems' SMARTOffice Data Appliances for Small Businesses.
 
 
Beat Ransomware
Beat Ransomware
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Aug. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Redvue Systems will be at BOOTH 418 for the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO 2017 San Francisco Edition which will be held at San Mateo County Event Center - Fiesta Hall on August 17, 2017. The company will showcase its SMARTOffice Data Appliance product family designed and built for the benefit of the small business. These products allow small businesses with limited IT expertise to manage and protect all their business data files in a comprehensive but cost effective way. Come see how SMARTOffice CDP appliance with High Frequency Backups can protect businesses from employees accidentally clicking on a ransomware embedded email link.

With the new built-in Wizard feature, business owners can DIY setup and manage advanced levels of protections with a click on the client software. Most installations take 30 minutes to complete, and appliances will be up and running to provide the business owner with 3 valuable business data applications.

Visit Redvue Systems at:

BOOTH 418
San Mateo County Event Center - Fiesta Hall
1346 Saratoga Dr.
San Mateo, CA 94403
Phone: (650) 574 3247

http://www.redvue.com

Contact
Johnny Tseng
***@redvue.com
End
Source:
Email:***@redvue.com Email Verified
Tags:Beat Ransomware, High Frequency Backup, Small Business
Industry:Business
Location:San Mateo - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Redvue Systems News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share