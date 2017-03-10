ProEx Physical Therapy announces Delmis Urquiza as Front Desk Specialist/Exercise Technician

Delmis Urquiza

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Delmis Urquiza of Malden, Massachusetts has joined the firm as a Front Desk Specialist and Exercise Technician in the Boston, Financial District location.In this dual role, she oversees the clinic schedule, handles phone calls and under the supervision of staff members, motivates, safeguards and assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs.Urquiza, who is fluent in Spanish, graduated from UMass – Boston with a degree in Exercise & Health Sciences.Originally from Everett, Massachusetts she now lives in Malden where in her spare time she enjoys reading, dining and activities with family and friends."We welcome Delmis to the ProEx team," said Jess Barsotti, Clinic Manager of the ProEx Boston Financial District location. "She is energetic, enthusiastic and dedicated to the well-being of clients – all qualities that define our people focused organization."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, Waltham, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com