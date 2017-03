AEWIN Introduces Its New Compact Fanless IOT Networking System SCB-6903

Desktop Fanless Network Computing System with Intel® Atom® (code name Apollo Lake-I) X5 E3930, 3 x copper GbE ports, mSATA, mini-PCIe

Contact

Irma Suherman

408-432-8008 # 305

irma_suherman@ aewin.com.tw Irma Suherman408-432-8008 # 305

End

-- AEWIN's SCB-6903 is a desktop fanless hardware platform designed for network service applications which is a noiseless system ideal for silence environments use. Built with Intel® Embedded IA components with warranty of longevity, supports Intel® AtomTM Apollo Lake-I low power processor.AEWIN's compact appliances are engineered with Intel x86 or RISC architectures to deliver the required performance while lowering power consumption, resulting in high cost-effectiveness.The platform supports up to 8GB with single channel high bandwidth DDR3L ECC SO-DIMM slot. The SCB-6903 affords three GbE copper (build option for maxi. four GbE) and two external USB 3.0 ports, one RJ-45 console port. In addition, the SCB-6903 fanless and noiseless networking system is RoHS, CE and FCC compliant.• Slim Fanless Network System• Ideal noiseless system for silence environments use• Intel® Atom® (code name Apollo Lake-I) SOC• 3 GbE ports via PCI-e x1 (Max. 4 GbE ports build option)• Expansive I/O with two USB 3.0,one mSATA socket and one console port• Built with Intel Embedded IA components with warranty of longevity• RoHS /CE/FCC compliantVisit http://www.aewin.com.tw/ en/products/ p/243/SCB-6903# tb-en_... for details