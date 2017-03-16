 
Industry News





AEWIN Introduces Its New Compact Fanless IOT Networking System SCB-6903

Desktop Fanless Network Computing System with Intel® Atom® (code name Apollo Lake-I) X5 E3930, 3 x copper GbE ports, mSATA, mini-PCIe
 
 
SCB-6903 ap-01
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- AEWIN's SCB-6903 is a desktop fanless hardware platform designed for network service applications which is a noiseless system ideal for silence environments use. Built with Intel® Embedded IA components with warranty of longevity, supports Intel® AtomTM Apollo Lake-I low power processor.

AEWIN's compact appliances are engineered with Intel x86 or RISC architectures to deliver the required performance while lowering power consumption, resulting in high cost-effectiveness.

The platform supports up to 8GB with single channel high bandwidth DDR3L ECC SO-DIMM slot. The SCB-6903 affords three GbE copper (build option for maxi. four GbE) and two external USB 3.0 ports, one RJ-45 console port. In addition, the SCB-6903 fanless and noiseless networking system is RoHS, CE and FCC compliant.

Key Features:

• Slim Fanless Network System
• Ideal noiseless system for silence environments use
• Intel® Atom® (code name Apollo Lake-I) SOC
• 3 GbE ports via PCI-e x1 (Max. 4 GbE ports build option)
• Expansive I/O with two USB 3.0,one mSATA socket and one console port
• Built with Intel Embedded IA components with warranty of longevity
• RoHS /CE/FCC compliant

Visit http://www.aewin.com.tw/en/products/p/243/SCB-6903#tb-en_... for details

Contact
Irma Suherman
408-432-8008 # 305
irma_suherman@aewin.com.tw
End
Source:AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd.
Email:***@aewin.com.tw
Posted By:***@aewin.com.tw Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Mar 16, 2017
