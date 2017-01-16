News By Tag
AEWIN Introduces Its New High-Performance Networking System SCB-1812
The SCB-1812 is a 1U Rack-Mount high-performance networking system which is developed based on Intel® Broadwell-DE Xeon D-1500 Processor family.
In addition to the mighty computing power from Intel® Broadwell-DE Xeon D-1500 Processor, by supporting four DDR4 ECC RDIMM/UDIMM (up to 2400MHz) and maximum memory capacity up to 128MHz plus 32 onboard PCIe Express lanes, SCB-1812 supports is able to handle up to 2 AEWIN stander NIC Modules with multiple Ethernet module bays for flexible port configurations;
The Rich, flexible and expandable I/O interface SCB-1812 has includes two management Ethernet ports (one for management, another for option IPMI function), a console port, two USB ports, a LCD module with 5 functional button keypad, LEDs for power/HDD/2 x GPO. In addition, the SCB-1812 supports one 2.5" SATA or one 2.5" SSD, support mSATA slot for basic network storage application.
Visit http://www.aewin.com.tw/
Contact
Irma Suherman
Director of Sales & Marketing
(408) 432-8008
irma_suherman@
Page Updated Last on: Jan 16, 2017