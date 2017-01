AEWIN Introduces Its New High-Performance Networking System SCB-1812

The SCB-1812 is a 1U Rack-Mount high-performance networking system which is developed based on Intel® Broadwell-DE Xeon D-1500 Processor family.

Contact

Irma Suherman

Director of Sales & Marketing

(408) 432-8008

irma_suherman@ aewin.com.tw Irma SuhermanDirector of Sales & Marketing(408) 432-8008

-- With the multi-core (up to 16 cores) Intel® Broadwell-DE Xeon D-1500 Processor CPU, 24MB cache and 32 PCIe lanes onboard, this new generation platform offers mightiest CPU computing power and unparalleled flexibility for various expansion card (such as network interface modules and encryption/decryption cards).In addition to the mighty computing power from Intel® Broadwell-DE Xeon D-1500 Processor, by supporting four DDR4 ECC RDIMM/UDIMM (up to 2400MHz) and maximum memory capacity up to 128MHz plus 32 onboard PCIe Express lanes, SCB-1812 supports is able to handle up to 2 AEWIN stander NIC Modules with multiple Ethernet module bays for flexible port configurations;such as 10G SFP+ Gen3. 1 BYPASS function. Moreover, this system is capable to support 32 Gbe port at maximum.The Rich, flexible and expandable I/O interface SCB-1812 has includes two management Ethernet ports (one for management, another for option IPMI function), a console port, two USB ports, a LCD module with 5 functional button keypad, LEDs for power/HDD/2 x GPO. In addition, the SCB-1812 supports one 2.5" SATA or one 2.5" SSD, support mSATA slot for basic network storage application.Visit http://www.aewin.com.tw/ en/products/ p/234/SCB-1812 for details