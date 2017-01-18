 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

AEWIN Announce 1U Rack-mount Network System/ Desktop Platform

AEWIN Technologies, Inc. announces the SCB-7906 system and SCB-6988 Networking Platfom.
 
 
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The SCB-7906 is a 1U Rack-mount hardware platform designed for network service applications. Built with Intel® Embedded IA components with warranty of longevity, the SCB-7906 supports Intel® Celeron®/Pentium® Apollo Lake and AtomTM Apollo Lake-I low voltage processors.

SCB-6988 is a desktop platform designed for industrial IoT applications. Built with Intel® Embedded IA components with warranty of longevity, supports Intel® Celeron® N3350/ Pentium N4200 (formerly code named Apollo Lake) and Atom® E39xx (formerly, Apollo Lake-I, low-voltage processor).

Key Feature:

＊Intel® Celeron® Pentium® Atom® (Apollo Lake)
＊Max 6 GbE ports via PCI-e x1
＊Expansive I/O with USB 3.0; 2.5"/3.5" SATA HDD bay, mSATA socket, mini-card slot and Console port
＊Built with Intel Embedded IA components with warranty of longevity
＊RoHS/CE/FCC compliant

The platform supports up to 8GB with dual channel high bandwidth DDR3L SO-DIMM slot and on-board DDR3L memory. To provide the best network performance and utilization, storage interfaces include one 2.5"/3.5" SATA HDD and eMMC flash storage. PL-81840 has 6x GbE LAN ports with two pairs of Gen3 bypass functions on the rear-panel. The rear panel also includes two USB 3.0 ports, and one RJ-45 console port. The front panel has LED indicators that monitor power and storage device activities for local system management, maintenance and diagnostics. In addition, the PL-81840 supports a mini-card socket for LAN expansion. This IoT platform is RoHS, FCC and CE compliant.

Visit http://www.aewin.com.tw/en/news/pressrelease/172 for details

