AEWIN Announce 1U Rack-mount Network System/ Desktop Platform
AEWIN Technologies, Inc. announces the SCB-7906 system and SCB-6988 Networking Platfom.
SCB-6988 is a desktop platform designed for industrial IoT applications. Built with Intel® Embedded IA components with warranty of longevity, supports Intel® Celeron® N3350/ Pentium N4200 (formerly code named Apollo Lake) and Atom® E39xx (formerly, Apollo Lake-I, low-voltage processor).
Key Feature:
＊Intel® Celeron® Pentium® Atom® (Apollo Lake)
＊Max 6 GbE ports via PCI-e x1
＊Expansive I/O with USB 3.0; 2.5"/3.5" SATA HDD bay, mSATA socket, mini-card slot and Console port
＊Built with Intel Embedded IA components with warranty of longevity
＊RoHS/CE/FCC compliant
The platform supports up to 8GB with dual channel high bandwidth DDR3L SO-DIMM slot and on-board DDR3L memory. To provide the best network performance and utilization, storage interfaces include one 2.5"/3.5" SATA HDD and eMMC flash storage. PL-81840 has 6x GbE LAN ports with two pairs of Gen3 bypass functions on the rear-panel. The rear panel also includes two USB 3.0 ports, and one RJ-45 console port. The front panel has LED indicators that monitor power and storage device activities for local system management, maintenance and diagnostics. In addition, the PL-81840 supports a mini-card socket for LAN expansion. This IoT platform is RoHS, FCC and CE compliant.
Visit http://www.aewin.com.tw/
