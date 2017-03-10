News By Tag
Kalpataru City: Luxurious abodes crafted with a dash of style!
The city had in fact been host to the concept of fine living enclaves and shared community residential colonies since many decades, much before it became popular in recent times all over the country. In this manner, it is a predecessor to the realty metamorphosis of modern times. No wonder then, it is at thehelm of contemporary changes and offers sumptuous living spaces to its residents.
Whilst the people of Pune have been growing their aspirations to live in world-class apartments, the developers have been rising up to meet and even surpass these expectations. The Kalpataru Group has been instrumental in contributing to this end, with many fantastic projects under its belt. Each of the group's renditions has great quality and many happy customers will vouch for that. Its latest foray into sophisticated living spaces is called Kalpataru City, a whole new way of living.
Located in Phursungi, this project is bestowed with a connectivity that is smooth and leads to all key locales of the city. There are social amenities like schools, hospitals, banks, ATM's, malls, multiplexes etc. in smooth access from Kalpataru City Phursungi.
The campus is secure and contains homes in many configurations that may suit various needs. All of these homes have smart layouts and are adorned with classy finish. The fixtures are branded and look elegant. The views from personal balconies are breath-taking indeed. The campus is clean and has green spaces. There are many features and amenities for a holistic lifestyle for all age groups within the premises.
Kalpataru City price is available on request. Knowing the promise of the brand, it will be a value-for-money proposition surely. Live in modern grandeur here!
