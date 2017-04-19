Godrej Group Announces Godrej 24 Hinjewadi: Premium modern houses

goderj 24 img

-- Godrej Group,aleadingdeveloperinIndianrealestate,has announceditshighlyambitiousresidentialprojectGodrej 24 Hinjewadi. The residential development project is going to be developed in Hinjewadi, Pune.Godrej Builders is a trustworthy name in the residential market. The group plans to launch 15 projects in Financial Year 2017 withbeing one of them.The best thing about Godrej Hinjewadi is its design and locale aimed at making the life of its resident's hasslefree. The complex boasts of amazing externalamenities to make one's life comfortable. The main highlights of the project are a well-equipped gymnasium, a swimming pool, a clubhouse, a separate kids' play area with modern swings, and much more. There are landscaped gardens with ample open spaces too. The project would be a big attraction for fitness enthusiasts as it boats of a basketball court and tennis court as well. There is a separate jogging track too.The location of this developing residential project is simply unbeatable being located at NH4 Bypass Road. There is excellent road transport to connect to other parts of the city. The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park is just minutes away from the complex, which is the home of leading MNC's and IT/ITES companies. The international airport is also within reach of the project. Schools, higher educational institutes, malls, hospitals, and other places are all in the nearby vicinity. A metro rail has been proposed from Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar making the location all the more desirable.boasts high construction quality. The project offers 2&3bedroom luxurious apartments with well-planned layouts and elegantly done interiors. Each apartment has a modular kitchen and comes with piped gasline. Geyser has been provided in the common bathroom while the master toiled comes with a solar system. Godrej 24 Hinjewadi boasts of high construction quality. The project has RCC-framed structures making the building earthquake resistant.price starts from Rs 60 lakhs making it highly affordable. All in all, Godrej 24 Hinjewadi is well suited for the needs of property buyers in Pune.