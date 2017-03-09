Samsung wins 49 iF Design Awards

Gold award for ArtPC Pulse and product awards for Galaxy S7 smartphone and Family Hub Refrigerator

--announced that it won 49 iF Design Awards, including one Gold award, at the world-renowned International Forum Design Awards 2017. Thirty-five of the awards were given for superior product design, four for professional concept design, seven for communication design, and three for packaging design."Upgrading a product is easy but upgrading consumer lifestyle is difficult. We will continue to strive for design that entertains and fulfills the lives of our consumers through consumer-focused innovation,"said BK Yoon, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics and the Head of the Corporate Design Center at Samsung.Samsung received the Gold award for the ArtPC Pulse, a premium desktop computer with advanced expandable modules. The ArtPC Pulse integrates a high-performance PC into a refined cylinder form. It can expand its function with extended modules for HDD storage and a 360-degree speaker in a detachable rotary structure. The award-winning design of the ArtPC Pulse includes minimalist styling on its fully metal body as the buttons and port are all located at the rear of the product.In addition to the Gold award, Samsung won 34 other iF Design Awards in the product category:• Galaxy S7 Series, flagship smartphone designed with 3D forming glass technology to enhance grip• Gear S3, smartwatch with an innovative round bezel and spinning UI• Galaxy C9 Pro, 6.9mm thickness smartphone with full-metal unibody design, available in China and India• SUHD TV KS9500, premium TV with beautiful 360 design, including a floating screen in the front and a delicate real metal line on the back• RB38K7998S4, Smart Family Hub refrigerator features a 21.5" LCD touch screen allowing users to manage and see the food in the fridge without having to open the door• Activewash seriesOrganized by the International Forum Design, the iF Design Awards began in Germany in 1953. Product submissions are based on a comprehensive evaluation of design, material suitability, innovativeness and seven additional categories: Product, Packaging, Communication, Interior Architecture, Professional Concept, Service Design, and Architecture.