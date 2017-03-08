News By Tag
Capital Strategy Partners appoints Russell Valler as Global Head of Corporate Advisory
Prior to joining Capital Strategy Partners, Russell Valler was Director of International Advisory at Macquarie Group Limited in Sydney. Before that, Mr. Valler worked in corporate finance at Australian institution ANZ.
Capital Strategy Partners' President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Graham Blake went on to say "Russell is well qualified to drive the development of our capabilities for Australian companies looking to expand overseas, as well as inbound companies looking to invest, particularly in the in South East Asia trade corridor."
"Russell has an extensive track record of major public company takeovers, equity capital raisings and restructurings both in Australia and key international markets," added Graham Blake, President & Chief Executive Officer of Capital Strategy Partners.
About Us - http://www.capitalstrategypartners.com/
Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.
In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.
Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.
Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
