Capital Strategy Partners appoints Rajesh Gupta as Head of Indian Investment
Capital Strategy Partners' Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Richard McArthur commented on the new appointment saying "Rajesh is an experienced and accomplished professional and we are delighted to have him here at Capital Strategy Partners to lead the continued growth and development of our business in India, which has significant importance and potential for the firm."
"India over the last few years, is emerging as a super power and the opportunities which will be available will all have serious potential. By investing into India, the next couple of years should be a period of substantial expansion in the Sub-Continent for Capital Strategy Partners."
Mr. Gupta joins Capital Strategy Partners from Citi Bank where he was Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for India. He has extensive senior management experience across functions including his role as Citi Bank Senior Credit Officer for India.
Rajesh Gupta graduated with a Master's of Business Administration from Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai. After completing his Master's, he joined the State Bank of India.
About Us - http://www.capitalstrategypartners.com/
Capital Strategy Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.
In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.
Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.
Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
