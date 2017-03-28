News By Tag
Capital Strategy Partners of Tokyo hires Distressed Assets specialist for Asia
James Michail will head the sourcing and distribution platform in Asia for distressed assets and will be based in Tokyo but will frequently travel around the Asia pacific region.
The appointment James Michail is part of Capital Strategy Partners ongoing expansion in Asia.
Capital Strategy Partners' Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Richard McArthur commented on the new appointment saying "With James' global experience in stressed and distressed products, we are delighted he is joining Capital Strategy Partners. This is an important senior hire as we continue to expand our fixed income platform in the region to offer clients the very best in terms of products, ideas and execution."
"With global bank balance sheets shrinking, stressed and distressed products assume new importance. As such, James' appointment is significant as we seek to fulfil the needs of our clients and trading books," added Richard McArthur, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer of Capital Strategy Partners.
James Michail joined Scotia Bank in 1995. Between 1999 and 2008 he held various roles in Loan Syndication, based in Toronto. He was made a Managing Director in 2005. Mr. Michail received a BSc (Hons) from York University in Toronto and an MBA from the University of Toronto. Mr. Michail also speaks fluent Japanese.
About Us - http://www.capitalstrategypartners.com/
Capital Strategy Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.
In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.
Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.
Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
