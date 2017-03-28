News By Tag
Capital Strategy Partners appoints Yoshi Suyama as Head of Institutional Client Division
In his new role, Yoshi Suyama will be responsible for managing the financial performance results and reporting for Capital Strategy Partners' institutional client base globally.
Capital Strategy Partners' President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Graham Blake commented on the appointment of Yoshi Suyama saying "Yoshi's significant international experience dealing institutional clients on a daily basis, coupled with his strong understanding of the landscape in our key regions will bring additional strength to both our finance and management teams."
Yoshi Suyama joins Capital Strategy Partners from the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ where he was Deputy Head of Corporate Finance. He also held various senior roles in global banking.
Yoshi Suyama studied Accounting & Finance and earned his Masters at the University of Tokyo.
About Us - http://www.capitalstrategypartners.com/
Capital Strategy Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.
In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.
Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.
Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
