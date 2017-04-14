News By Tag
Capital Strategy Partners names Markus Bild as Director of Asset Management
In that role, he will head the firm's Asset Management division while working closely with Capital Strategy Partners' senior management.
Capital Strategy Partners' President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Graham Blake commented on the appointment of Mr. Bild saying "Markus brings tremendous experience and judgment to the firm's senior management team. Just as important, he shares our commitment to meeting both the increasingly complex requirements of regulators around the world and our own high standards of conduct here at Capital Strategy Partners."
Capital Strategy Partners' new Director of Asset Management, Markus Bild joins Capital Strategy Partners from Deutsche Bank where he was Head of Risk before transferring to Tokyo. Before that, Markus Bild spent seven years at Commerzbank.
Markus Bild holds a BSc in Banking and Finance from the Goethe University in Frankfurt.
About Us - http://www.capitalstrategypartners.com/
Capital Strategy Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.
In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.
Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.
Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
