Bio Simulation Technology Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is valued to account largest share across the global market. North America is anticipated to command the largest share and Europe is expected to register the highest growth due to increasing government funding and the large number of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies in this region.
Some of the key players in this market include Certara USA Inc., Simulation Plus Inc., Dassault Systèmes SA, Schrödinger Inc., Advanced Chemistry Development Inc., Chemical Computing Group Inc., Entelos Holding Corporation, Genedata Ag, Physiomics PLC, Rhenovia Pharma Ltd., Insilico biosciences, Archimedes, Insilico biotechnology, Accelrys, LeadScope and Compugen.
Application Covered:
• Application In Drug Development
o Clinical Trials
o Preclinical Testing
• In Patient Validation
• Application In Drug Discovery
o Target Validation
o Target Identification
o Lead Identification/
o Lead Optimization
Product Covered:
• Software
o Toxicity Prediction Software
o Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software
o Trial Design Software
o PK/PD Modeling and Simulation Software
o Pbpk Modeling and Simulation Software
o Other Software
• Services
o External/Contract Services
o In-House Services
End user Covered:
• Regulatory Authorities
• Academic and Government Research Institutes
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Contract Research Organizations
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
