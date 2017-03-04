 
Bio Simulation Technology Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Bio Simulation Technology Market is accounted at $1.01 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $2.99 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2015 to 2022. Reduction in the cost of drug discovery and development and risk of failure of drug molecule are some of the factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, growth in the biologics and biosimilars markets, increased use of personalized medicines, technological advancements and periodic product upgradation are the key factors vitalizing the market growth. However, lack of standardization, high R&D costs associated with development of biosimulation software and lack of skilled professionals are some of the major restraints hampering the market growth. Industrial bioprocessing, nutraceuticals, agri-food production and biosimulation in the defence will provide opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is valued to account largest share across the global market. North America is anticipated to command the largest share and Europe is expected to register the highest growth due to increasing government funding and the large number of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies in this region.

Some of the key players in this market include Certara USA Inc., Simulation Plus Inc., Dassault Systèmes SA, Schrödinger Inc., Advanced Chemistry Development Inc., Chemical Computing Group Inc., Entelos Holding Corporation, Genedata Ag, Physiomics PLC,  Rhenovia Pharma Ltd., Insilico biosciences, Archimedes, Insilico biotechnology, Accelrys, LeadScope and Compugen.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/bio-simulation-technolo...

Application Covered:
• Application In Drug Development
o Clinical Trials
o Preclinical Testing
• In Patient Validation
• Application In Drug Discovery
o Target Validation
o Target Identification
o Lead Identification/Discovery
o Lead Optimization

Product Covered:
• Software
o Toxicity Prediction Software
o Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software
o Trial Design Software
o PK/PD Modeling and Simulation Software
o Pbpk Modeling and Simulation Software
o Other Software
• Services
o External/Contract Services
o In-House Services

End user Covered:
• Regulatory Authorities
• Academic and Government Research Institutes
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Contract Research Organizations

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/bio-simulation-technology-market

James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
