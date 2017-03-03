News By Tag
Beyond Power: The Decision-Making Game
This is a "game" that will increase your hope and optimism, creativity, self-actualization, and human potential.
1. Make a numbered list of issues or concerns.
2. Write down the number of the issue most important to you that you want to find a solution to. (If you are more than one person, compare the choices of everyone and begin with the issue having the most choices or votes.)
Step Two: Create Different Solutions
1. Write down your most important issue.
2. Below the issue, write down a list of numbers only, as 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 or more.
3. Beside each number write down a suggested solution you can think of without evaluating or judging the merits of each solution as you write them down.
Step Three: Reach An Agreement or Action Plan
1. Circle or check the number of three or four possible solutions that you think may work best to address the issue or concern.
2. These are the beginning of your action plan or agreement with self or others. If more than one person is involved in decision-making, each person privately selects possible solutions, then compares choices to see what solutions are chosen by the most people to form an initial agreement.
Step Four: Decide A Time To Implement the Agreement or Action Plan
Depending on the issue, volunteers can be invited and a time can be determined to implement the agreement or action plan. (This step is essential to taking action.)
Step Five: Repeat Steps Two, and Three for the second, third, fourth, etc. issues listed and prioritized in Step One
*If the issues are related to differences in philosophy, religion, personal taste, or if agreement cannot be reached, the following approaches may provide a solution: agree to disagree, flip a coin, take turns or agree to separate or use alternating action plans, implement trial time periods to try different plans, or return to the above process.
To read an example, download here https://www.academia.edu/
Contact
Daniel Keeran, MSW
***@gmail.com
