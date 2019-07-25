 
News By Tag
* Schools
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Victoria
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2019
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
28272625242322


Public School Teacher Code of Ethics and Conduct

Public school teachers are given the trust of taxpayers, parents, and legal guardians and as such are bound to uphold a professional standard of ethics and conduct.
By:
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Schools

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Victoria - British Columbia - Canada

VICTORIA, British Columbia - July 25, 2019 - PRLog -- Public School TeacherCode of Ethics and Conduct

from Daniel Keeran, MSW

Public school teachers are given the trust of taxpayers, parents, and legal guardians and as such are bound to uphold a professional standard of ethics and conduct. The following articles may be adopted by individual school teachers, local schools and principals, unions, and teachers' federations:

1. Because students come to class to be influenced by me, I will make every effort to not disclose my personal philosophical, political, or religious beliefs to students.

2. Because of my position of power over students, I will not touch a student or speak in a way that could be interpreted as conveying a sexual message or attraction to a student.

3. I pledge to do my best to prepare for teaching each class session.

4. I will mark assignments in a timely manner and return results to students so that they can benefit from their work and make progress in the class.

5. I will appear for class on time.

6. I am committed to the teaching experience so that students can benefit, and I therefore regard each class session as most important for students.

7. I will not teach while under the influence of drugs or alcohol or while ill, especially with a contagious condition.

8. I will not smoke cigarettes or other substances in or near the classroom.

9. I am committed to observing students who may be suffering mental or physical distress and ensuring they get the help they need.

10. I will report suspected bullying or manipulation on the part of any student toward another student or teacher.

11. I will not direct strong anger toward students.

12. I pledge to be aware of signs of possible burnout or stress in my mental condition.

13. I will not use physical contact to manage the behaviour of a student.

14. I pledge to ensure every student is properly nourished, rested, and able to participate in the educational experience.

15. I will model reflective listening and conflict-reducing communication.

16. I will learn, improve, and use my empathic skills in relating to students.

17. I will not attempt to influence the sexual orientation or preference of a student.

18. I pledge to be properly attired on or near school property, with good hygiene and having kempt appearance.

19. I will engage in professional development at least once per year either through online learning (https://www.empathyforu.com/) or at a physical location.

20. I pledge support of parents and anyone who wishes to bring a complaint against me, and I pledge to make a sincere reflection of their feelings and views about my conduct.

All rights reserved. The above is under copyright protection and may be used or distributed with permission in writing from the author at collegemhc@gmail.com

Contact
Daniel Keeran
***@gmail.com
+1 02505902882
End
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Schools
Industry:Education
Location:Victoria - British Columbia - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 25, 2019
College of Mental Health Counseling News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share