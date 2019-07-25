News By Tag
Public School Teacher Code of Ethics and Conduct
from Daniel Keeran, MSW
Public school teachers are given the trust of taxpayers, parents, and legal guardians and as such are bound to uphold a professional standard of ethics and conduct. The following articles may be adopted by individual school teachers, local schools and principals, unions, and teachers' federations:
1. Because students come to class to be influenced by me, I will make every effort to not disclose my personal philosophical, political, or religious beliefs to students.
2. Because of my position of power over students, I will not touch a student or speak in a way that could be interpreted as conveying a sexual message or attraction to a student.
3. I pledge to do my best to prepare for teaching each class session.
4. I will mark assignments in a timely manner and return results to students so that they can benefit from their work and make progress in the class.
5. I will appear for class on time.
6. I am committed to the teaching experience so that students can benefit, and I therefore regard each class session as most important for students.
7. I will not teach while under the influence of drugs or alcohol or while ill, especially with a contagious condition.
8. I will not smoke cigarettes or other substances in or near the classroom.
9. I am committed to observing students who may be suffering mental or physical distress and ensuring they get the help they need.
10. I will report suspected bullying or manipulation on the part of any student toward another student or teacher.
11. I will not direct strong anger toward students.
12. I pledge to be aware of signs of possible burnout or stress in my mental condition.
13. I will not use physical contact to manage the behaviour of a student.
14. I pledge to ensure every student is properly nourished, rested, and able to participate in the educational experience.
15. I will model reflective listening and conflict-reducing communication.
16. I will learn, improve, and use my empathic skills in relating to students.
17. I will not attempt to influence the sexual orientation or preference of a student.
18. I pledge to be properly attired on or near school property, with good hygiene and having kempt appearance.
19. I will engage in professional development at least once per year either through online learning (https://www.empathyforu.com/
20. I pledge support of parents and anyone who wishes to bring a complaint against me, and I pledge to make a sincere reflection of their feelings and views about my conduct.
All rights reserved. The above is under copyright protection and may be used or distributed with permission in writing from the author at collegemhc@gmail.com
