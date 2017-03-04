 
News By Tag
* Science Fiction
* Short Stories
* Science Fact
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dartford
  Kent
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Collection of SF stories addresses issues especially relevant in a time of dubious politicians

Science Fact joins Science Fiction in Don't Look Back, the definitive collection from pre-eminent writer and broadcaster, John Gribbin
 
 
Cover artwork: David A. Hardy
Cover artwork: David A. Hardy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Science Fiction
* Short Stories
* Science Fact

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Dartford - Kent - England

Subject:
* Products

DARTFORD, England - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Elsewhen Press, an independent UK publisher specialising in Speculative Fiction, is delighted to announce the forthcoming publication of Don't Look Back, the definitive collection of science fiction short stories by science writer and broadcaster, John Gribbin.

John Gribbin, widely regarded as one of the best science writers of the 20th century, has also, unsurprisingly, been writing science fiction for many years. While his novels are well-known, his short stories are perhaps less so. He has also written under pseudonyms. Here, for the first time, is the definitive collection of John's short stories. Many were originally published in Analog and other magazines. Some were the seeds of subsequent novels. As well as 23 Science Fiction short stories, three of which John wrote with his son Ben, this collection includes two Science Fact essays on subjects beloved of science fiction authors and readers. In one essay, John provides scientifically accurate DIY instructions for creating a time machine; and in the other, he argues that the Moon is, in fact, a Babel Fish!

The stories, many written at a time when issues such as climate change were taken less seriously, now seem very relevant again in an age of dubious politicians. What underpins all of them, of course, is a grounding in solid science. But they are also laced with a dry and subtle wit, which will not come as a surprise to anyone who has ever met John at a science fiction convention or elsewhere. He is, however, not averse to a good pun, as evidenced by a song he co-wrote for the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band: The Holey Cheeses of Nazareth.

Peter Buck, editorial director of Elsewhen Press said "we were honoured when John approached us with the idea of putting together a collection of his short stories. For anyone familiar with John's scientific writing, they will be a fascinating insight into his interests, while existing fans of his novels will find superb stories here, including some which ultimately led to his best known novels. Anyone unfamiliar with John's writing is in for a real treat. Despite the exhortation of this collection's title, this IS a perfect opportunity to look back at John's short stories. If you've never read any of his fiction before, now you have the chance to acquaint yourself with a body of work that, while being very much of its time, is certainly not in any way out of date."

Elsewhen Press are also very proud that legendary space artist David A. Hardy agreed to produce the cover art for the book, much to John's delight.

Don't Look Back will be published in digital formats in May 2017 and in paperback in August 2017.

Notes for Editors

About John Gribbin

John Gribbin was born in 1946 in Maidstone, Kent. He studied physics at the University of Sussex and went on to complete an MSc in astronomy at the same University before moving to the Institute of Astronomy in Cambridge, to work for his PhD.

After working for the journal Nature and New Scientist, and three years with the Science Policy Research Unit at Sussex University, he has concentrated chiefly on writing books. These include In Search of Schrödinger's Cat, In Search of the Big Bang, and In Search of the Multiverse.

He has also written and presented several series of critically acclaimed radio programmes on scientific topics for the BBC (including QUANTUM, for Radio Four), and has acted as consultant on several TV documentaries, as well as contributing to TV programmes for the Open University and the Discovery channel.

But he really wanted to be a successful science fiction writer, and has achieved that with books such as Timeswitch and The Alice Encounter, and stories in publications such as Interzone and Analog. But as John Lennon's Aunt Mimi so nearly said "Sf is all very well, John, but it won't pay the rent". Another thing that doesn't pay the rent is his songwriting, mostly for various spinoffs of the Bonzo Dog Band.

John is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, as well as being a Fellow of the Royal Astronomical and Royal Meteorological Societies.

visit bit.ly/DontLookBackJohnGribbin

About David A. Hardy

David A. Hardy, FBIS, FIAAA was born in Bournville in the UK. In 1950, at the age of 14, he had already started painting space art. He has illustrated many books, including more than one with astronomer-author Patrick Moore, and has been the recipient of multiple awards. His artwork has also graced the covers of classic SF magazines and books. In 2003, asteroid 1998 SB32 was christened Davidhardy. Find out more about Dave's work at http://www.astroart.org

About Elsewhen Press

Elsewhen Press is an independent publisher of Speculative Fiction.  Based in the UK, in the South East of England, Elsewhen Press publishes titles in English in digital and print editions, adopting a digital-first policy for most titles.  Elsewhen Press is an imprint of Alnpete Limited.

Contact details:

Elsewhen Press contact: Al Murray

Information about Elsewhen Press, authors and titles can be obtained online from http://elsewhen.co.uk

Interviews with authors can be arranged through Elsewhen Press, contact Al Murray

Elsewhen Press titles are available from good retailers, for more details visit our website as above

This and other press releases from Elsewhen Press can be obtained as pdf files from http://elsewhen.co.uk/index.php/retrieve/press/

or can be viewed in our PRLog Pressroom at bit.ly/elsewhenPR

Contact
Al Murray
***@elsewhen.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@elsewhen.co.uk
Tags:Science Fiction, Short Stories, Science Fact
Industry:Books
Location:Dartford - Kent - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elsewhen Press News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share