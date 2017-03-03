News By Tag
New Novel Asks, "Can a Man Be a Hero If He Dares to Make His Own Deadly Laws?"
The Money Diviner is more than a noir action thriller. The 2016 election turned on the questions explored in the book.
"I agonized over whether my protagonist, Dahl Chisum, descendent of cattlemen and trail blazers, should be a good guy or a villain," said author James Lawhon. "The philosophical question of good vs. evil or morality, is to some extent, dependent on the reader's view of the legitimacy of his country's laws. And that depends on whether or not the playing field, as laid out by those laws, is level for all."
Leaving behind his international career as an engineer and intelligence agent, Dahl's scheme centers on the drought-stricken American Southwest. Ruthless and reckless, he brutally uses his women and discards them, as violently as he takes down Mexican drug cartels and mob criminals.
Guided only by his own moral compass, he destroys those he judges morally inferior, while helping those he cares for to build better lives for themselves. Dahl Chisum is in a headlong quest into a dark world of deception, sex, drugs, blackmail, and murder. This ambitious, morally ambiguous novel is drawn on the blurry line between hero and outlaw.
An Amazon reviewer called The Money Diviner, "A new journey with a new approach." Another said, Dahl Chisum is "relentless, a master planner and cold blooded as a reptile." A third observed, "This book was like trying to follow a chess game and figure out the moves. It kept me engrossed…Refreshing, new, hot and sexy."
About the Author
James Lawhon has lived in New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, California, England, the Dominican Republic, and Brazil. He attended New Mexico State, the University of New Mexico, Western New Mexico, Hardin-Simmons, and Pepperdine. He holds an undergraduate degree with triple major and an MBA. His early work was in mining. Later he was employed by some of the world's largest engineering and construction firms. He has managed projects in Alaska, California, Africa, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and England. His job titles have included laborer, chemical operations technician, plant operator, contract engineer, construction superintendent, senior project manager, and manager of engineering. He consults for businesses and governments in Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Columbia.
He currently resides in Tucson, Arizona and Silver City, New Mexico.
This is his first book.
Book Facts
The Money Diviner is available on Amazon, Apple iBooks, Barnes & Noble.com, Kobo, and other online retailers.
Publisher: Just Curves LLC
eBook: ISBN 978-0-692-84136-
Publication Date: February, 2017
For more information or a review copy: Contact Stories To Tell info@StoriesToTellBooks.com
888-577-9342
For interviews: Contact James Lawhon jameslawhon6@
