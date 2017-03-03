News By Tag
Tom Hardin, Former FBI Informant, Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement
Hardin will deliver the closing keynote address "The FBI on Wall Street – The 1LOD perspective for compliance and operational risk" on March 15. The conference will feature other noteworthy speakers including top officials from the U.S. Treasury Department and Federal Reserve.
"Human risk is the number one risk for an organization. Regulatory pressures are forcing firms to rethink ways in which they can minimize conduct failure and better manage human risk in the organization,"
About Tom Hardin
Tom Hardin (http://www.TipperX.com) previously spent much of his career as a hedge fund analyst focused on equities in the technology sector. In 2008, as part of a cooperation agreement with the Department of Justice, Tom assisted the U.S. government in understanding how insider trading occurred in the hedge fund industry. Known as "Tipper X," Tom became one of the most prolific informants in securities fraud history, helping to build several of the 80+ individual criminal cases in "Operation Perfect Hedge," a Wall Street house cleaning campaign that morphed into the largest insider trading investigation of a generation. Since resolving his case in 2015, Tom consults and speaks on fraud, ethics and compliance issues from his former front line perspective to investment firms, corporations and universities. As a complement to existing regulatory and compliance efforts, Tom discusses the poor rationalizations which led to him crossing the line, his double life as a government informant and his views on current high-risk areas for employee fraud to occur. Tom holds a B.S. in Economics with a Finance concentration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the subject of an upcoming CNBC documentary.
